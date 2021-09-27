Hit Your Target Score in NEET 2022 with Aakash repeater course

NEET is your gateway to enter into the best medical college in the country. Clearing the exam is your first step towards your dream of becoming a doctor. What if you could not give the best performance in your first attempt at NEET, should you give up on your dream of becoming a doctor over?

By all means, no!

For those who weren’t able to perform well in NEET 2021, there’s always another chance! NEET 2022 is there for you. This time you can make a fresh start by giving all 100% to your preparation. If you are completely focused, there is nothing that can stop you from achieving your dreams. After all, success is waiting! To succeed in NEET 2022, all you need is a little bit of extra hard work, persistence, and the right course that can help you sharpen your strong areas while focusing on your weak ones. Aakash NEET Repeater Courses are designed to help you ace the exam - the second time around!

Aakash's NEET Repeater Course Highlights

- Regular classes by the best faculty of Aakash

- Home assignments and regular mock tests for practice

- Exclusive test series for NEET Repeaters

- Repeater NEET course with Hybrid Tablet

- Large question bank for extensive practice

How specialized NEET repeater course by Aakash can help you achieve your goal

Classes by Expert Aakash Faculty Who Have a Proven Legacy of 33+ Years in Delivering Excellence

At a time when the internet is full of innumerable online courses for NEET, finding the best is critical for your success in the medical entrance exam. Aakash Repeater Course for NEET ensures that you get nothing but the best to realize your dream of becoming a doctor. Highly qualified and experienced teachers not just help you with the syllabus but also help you analyze your mistakes in your first attempt, learn from them, and succeed in NEET.

Hybrid Courses Help You get the Best of Classroom and Online

In light of the current pandemic situation, where not all students are comfortable visiting the coaching centres, Aakash has introduced Hybrid Courses where you get the best of both online and offline classes. You can attend Live Online Classes by the Aakash faculty at the convenience and safety of your home. In addition to the live classes, hybrid courses also give you access to doubt resolution sessions, online mock tests, online PTMs, and much more.

Furthermore, you can also visit the branch on scheduled days to understand tricky topics or to discuss your doubts directly with the faculty.

Special Doubt Clearance Sessions

Doubts become one of the biggest roadblocks when it comes to a smooth NEET preparation. Swift and prompt doubt resolution become crucial to a thorough preparation. Students joining Aakash NEET Repeater Course don't have to face this problem as there are special doubt resolution sessions by experts. Moreover, experts are always available to the students for doubt clearance whether it is through online mode, in-classroom or via Whatsapp.

Scientifically-Designed Study Material

The right study material that is comprehensive and precise is a cornerstone for success in a competitive exam such as NEET. Aakash understands this well and invests in the development of well-researched and scientifically designed study material for NEET repeaters. While designing the study material, it is ensured that the repeaters get only what is essential for them to ace the exam in their second attempt. Specially designed NEET Repeater Course is prepared based on topics and questions covered in the last 10 year examinations.

If you aim to crack NEET 2022, just covering the basics isn't enough. A thorough understanding and knowledge of concepts and principles is essential. For this, going back to NCERT is what you need. All toppers and Aakash's expert faculty advise to make NCERT your holy grail for understanding the fundamentals and crucial concepts. Remember not to skip the NCERT questions as they are critical to assess the correctness of your understanding. Aakash's website houses NCERT questions with solutions and can be accessed here. Not only this, plenty of questions and solutions from other books that you study are available right on their website. Aakash's faculty has also made available important concepts and topics for free to aid your preparation, an exhaustive list of which can be found here.

Up to 90% scholarship

Preparing for exams like NEET not just drains students emotionally and physically but also financially. To help you get the right guidance from Aakash experts without making a hole in your pocket, Aakash has introduced a scholarship exam iACST (Instant Admission Cum Scholarship Test). The exam allows you to get up to 90% instant scholarship on Aakash NEET Hybrid Repeater Courses.

So, all you NEET aspirants out there, who are considering the option of preparing again to attempt NEET 2022, think no further. Now is the time to act. If you are focused on your goal and follow the guidance of experts, nothing can stop you from securing a seat in the college of your choice. Aakash NEET Repeater Courses can get you to your dreams and prepare you to hit bull’s eye in NEET 2022.