Hitachi AC Service - just a text away

Regular servicing is essential to maintain the optimal functioning of air-conditioning units. Hitachi Cooling & Heating India, a leading AC brand in India, is customer-centric and recommends its customers to have their ACs serviced regularly. To ensure customer satisfaction, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers professional AC maintenance services with superior quality, service facilities, and well-trained technicians.

The brand strives for excellence at every step of its customer's journey, providing perfection and expertise whenever and wherever needed. To solve customer issues promptly, it has its own service app, "Hitachi India Customer Care App." This app allows Hitachi AC customers to directly connect with the company for after-sales services. The Hitachi AC Customer Care App is available for Android and iOS mobile phones. Through the app, customers can make service requests; manage their product's AMC, register for warranty, and much more. It also connects customers with the relevant trade partner for timely service. Customers can also reach out to Hitachi Cooling & Heating through its website via contact us page - https://www.hitachiaircon.com/in/contact-us.

At Hitachi Cooling & Heating India, providing timely and quality customer service has always been the focus. Customers can reach out to the customer care helpline at 079-7141-4848 (Landline) or 756-788-4848 (Mobile/WhatsApp) or mail at customercare@jci-hitachi.com from the comfort of their homes to register for the service. To get quick support it is best for customers to send a text message on WhatsApp. Customers can get technical assistance for any model of Hitachi air conditioner. They can find Hitachi Cooling & Heating India service centers in their locations and the status of the repair, new offers, or request a demo installation for Hitachi air conditioners they recently purchased. The service is available between 9 am and 6 pm on all working days. Customers can visit the brand’s official website to know more about the AMCs and register their service requests.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.