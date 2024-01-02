close_game
News / Brand Stories / HKTB Hosts Largest-Ever New Year Countdown Firework Performance to Welcome 2024

HKTB Hosts Largest-Ever New Year Countdown Firework Performance to Welcome 2024

Published on Jan 02, 2024 07:27 PM IST

Visitor Arrivals on New Year’s Eve Break 2023 Record and Exceed 220,000

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Fireworks
Hong Kong New Year Countdown Fireworks
New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the fireworks musical performance of “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” concluded successfully tonight (1 January 2024), bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming 2024 in joy. The largest-ever countdown fireworks lasted for 12 minutes and were themed with the cycling seasons, surprising locals and visitors alike with magnificent bliss.

The holidays attracted many visitors from around the world. As of 10 pm, more than 223,000 visitors arrived in Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve (31 December), breaking the record of daily visitor arrivals in 2023.

Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR Government and spouse, Mr Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of Hong Kong SAR Government and Dr Pang Yiu-kai, HKTB Chairman jointly officiate the countdown ceremony.

German cruise liner AIDAbella revisited Hong Kong after four years. More than 2,000 visitors from Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Bulgaria and other markets experienced the countdown festivity of Hong Kong and admired the fireworks close-up on board, being blown away by the magnificence and grandeur of the performance.

