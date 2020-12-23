Ho! Ho! Ho! R City Mall will transport you to a magical Christmas wonderland this festive season

brand-stories

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:10 IST

‘Tis the season to be merry! Come, spread some festive cheer and celebrate the magic of the holidays as you get transported straight to Santa Claus’ wintery North Pole home; all this right here in the heart of Mumbai’s central suburbs at R City Mall Ghatkopar.

The mall is decked up in a spectacular Magical Christmas décor with an awe-inspiring grand and glittery Christmas tree right at the centre atrium. The side atriums of the mall shine equally bright with a splendid and larger than life Christmas bell and a magnificent Crystal Tree emerging out of rising petals that surround it.

To elevate the Christmas fervour, the mall is also hosting city’s most happening Christmas market at their courtyard where you can bring home Christmassy presents from pop-up shops exhibiting a vibrant collection of Christmas décor items, exotic varieties of cakes, chocolates and cookies, mosaic jewellery and cosmetics, gifts and much more till 27th December; offering something special for everyone in the family. With a delightful shopping experience and a charming display of Christmas bells, Santa hats and reindeers, R City Mall is the ultimate destination for you to get the festive season feel.

A jam-packed line up of entertainment with live music and quirky art and craft workshops for children is sure to ring in the Holiday cheer. Part of the joie de vivre was a Home Chef Fest from December 18 to December 20, where talented home chefs, who had been sharpening their culinary skills during the lockdown, came up with mouth-watering delicacies for everyone to relish.

Shoppers are in for a delight will opportunity to win rewards worth Rs. 1 Crore which includes a dream home at Runwal My City along with diamond jewellery, gold coins and more till 3rd January 2021.

Also, to ring in the New Year, R City will be hosting the Mega 4 Days Sale with Flat 50% off on over 500 brands from 31st Dec 2020 – 3rd Jan 2021.

With a safety first approach, the mall has undertaken several measures to ensure that your shopping experience is delightful and safe. R City Mall has initiated best-in-class safety, hygiene and social distancing norms for all shoppers coming to the mall, which is spread across a sprawling 1.2 million square feet of retail space housing more than 300 Indian and international top brands across fashion, food and beverage, and entertainment.

A flagship retail venture of Runwal Developers Private Ltd, R City Mall has created a niche for itself in the millennium city as it is the first mall in Mumbai to house Kidzania, Snow Kingdom and the famous Kala Ghoda festival in the form of the popular R City Arts Festival. It offers a truly international shopping experience to Mumbaikars, with a nine-screen multiplex and India’s first and largest indoor theme park.

So, make your Christmas glittery as you shop for festive décor, Christmas delights and all things Christmassy at Back to Happy – Back to R City Mall, Ghatkopar West.