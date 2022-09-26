Holborn Wells India Launch Pharma & Medical Devices Consulting Division

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Holborn Wells India, an IVD manufacturing company, released a statement that it has launched a Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Regulatory consulting division to assist local start-ups and consult foreign companies looking to invest in India in the Pharma & Medical Device sector. Over the last few months, Holborn Wells India had multiple queries from various Indian start-ups as well as from Europe & North America related to regulatory landscape & setting up a manufacturing base in India. The company is not only able to assist with documentation as per CDSCO guidelines, but with the extensive technical & regulatory experience as a Medical Device Manufacturer, The company is able to deliver end-to-end services including technical, legal & contract manufacturing services through the channel partners. The intent is to assist the nation in attracting Foreign Direct Investments & act as a catalyst to support "Start-up India" initiative set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



According to Lawrence Perry, Head of International Sales for Holborn Wells India, the Indian market and "Make in India" policy has created a huge platform for various international companies looking to setup bases in India. With liberalized guidelines and regulations, reduction in unnecessary compliance burden, cost reduction and ease of doing business in India, Holborn Wells India expects to see tremendous interest in India because of the "Make in India" initiative.



About Holborn Wells India

Holborn Wells India is an IVD research and development organization offering design, development & supply of life sciences products & reagents. The main strength of the business lies in assay development and offering high quality reagents for molecular and microbiology markets across the globe. Holborn Wells is committed to deliver products & services to the highest standards with strictly controlled development of assays to ensure Quality Management System required by ISO 13485.



www.holbornwells.com

