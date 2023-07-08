Holiday in New South Wales, Australia’s luxury holiday destination

Go beyond the everyday and indulge in luxury on a holiday to one of Australia’s most diverse and distinct destinations, New South Wales. There are private flights to food and wine tours, waterfront lunches, luxury farm stays, sky-high Champagne sips and much more to explore. Prepare to be thoroughly spoilt.

Experience authentic outback luxury at a unique, rural farm stay

Callubri Station, nestled in the heart of Outback NSW, is a fourth-generation, 28,000-acre merino sheep station championing Australian pioneering spirit and modern sophistication. The Sky Suites, one of two accommodation options at Callubri, boasts four king rooms and outdoor decks adorned with lounges and a 12-metre private mineral pool with swim jets that overlooks the rugged bush scenery of the station. Book in a stay and catch a glimpse of Australian farm life not often accessible to outsiders — the expansive land, insight into working stations and first-hand sheep shearing.

Take a scenic flight to the Hunter Valley for a wine and food tour

Board an intimate (everyone has a window seat) Australia By Air private aircraft and fly over some of Australia’s most sought after views on a trip to the country’s oldest wine region, the Hunter Valley. Start by soaring above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the iconic Sydney Opera House, then over some of the city’s most beautiful beaches and coastline. After taking in Sydney’s best perspective, you’ll head north and land at Cessnock airport in the Hunter. From here you’ll travel in air-conditioned comfort to multiple wineries, enjoy behind-the-scenes tours, lunch at an award-winning restaurant, devour a private cheese and wine tasting and more. After a day of wining, dining and adventuring, jump aboard your plane and fly back to the city.

Fly to a luxurious lunch

Embark on another luxury flight, this one by Sydney Seaplanes, from Sydney’s Rose Bay to a gourmet lunch at Cottage Point Inn. Nestled on the banks of the Hawkesbury River, this beautiful property at the heart of Sydney’s Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park is renowned for its exceptional modern Australian offering.

Upon arrival, Cottage Point Inn staff will welcome you then take you through a leisurely five-course degustation accompanied by exceptional NSW wines and an incredible view of the river. Digest your lunch on a relaxing, scenic flight home while you gaze over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Sip Champagne in the sky above ancient mountains

For another spectacular bird’s-eye view experience, book a ride on the Beyond Skyway experience at Scenic World in the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains. Aboard this 270-metre-high suspended cable car there’s a daring opportunity to climb outside and on top of the carriage. Clipped into a safety harness and on the roof, you’ll get unimpeded, 360-degree views of the Blue Mountains’ Jamison Valley. On the return back to land, have a glass of champagne to celebrate an epic day.

Relax and unwind on the picturesque NSWSouthCoast

Overlooking the beachy town of Kiama is Greyleigh, a sprawling 200-acre property blending country and coast with orchards, wildlife and rolling hills all just 90 minutes’ drive from Sydney. Greyleigh’s luxury farmhouse-style accommodation sleeps up to 18 people and is a delightful blend of grand and quaint. The abode boasts decadent luxury amenities such as oversized rainfall shower heads, a woodfired pizza oven, premium Australian linen and Italian marble finishes alongside authentic Australian heritage touches. Every inch has been carefully curated to offer guests a unique sense of Australian extravagance.

