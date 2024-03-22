Holistic grooming that leads to a promising career: what Parul University’s Career Development Cell stands for

India, 22nd March 2024: Vadodara-based institute of higher education, Parul University, has over the years, cemented its name among the leading industry-relevant institutions in India. Since its inception, the institute has striven to constantly challenge the status quo of the Indian Education System, which is stereotyped with rote learning. Via this new-age education, Parul University endeavours to create a rare synergy of academic excellence with astute industry skills and, above all, attempts to foster a well-rounded personality befitting future leaders. The relentless effort that Parul University has put into the industry training initiative of the candidates, which is carried out by the Career Development Cell, not only differentiates the university from its peers in the education sector but also has culminated in impressive placement figures.

Towards providing industry-geared education, the Career Development Cell has five principal objectives: boosting professional competency, fostering innovation, improving language proficiency, personality development, and aptitude training. Following these objectives, the cell conducts various activities around the year to improve the educational outcome.

About the Career Development Cell, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “Parul University has never been about brick and mortar education alone, much less a place for book-centric learning. We believe that education is a constant process that culminates in a 360-degree development. Mirroring our vision of well-rounded growth, Career Development Cell focuses on personality development, industry skills, and also, essential grooming to succeed in challenging and dynamic career paths of the day.”

To fully fathom the multi-purpose role that the Career Development Cell plays, it suffices to get a fleeting look at the common activities that it conducts. Take, for example, the Vocational Language courses which the university body frequently conducts. Languages taught include French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Mandarin, Japanese etc., along with short-term and long-term courses in English proficiency. These courses are designed to equip the candidates with a multi-linguistic ability that ensures an enviable ability to communicate confidently in different languages in today’s age of globalisation. Moreover, command over various languages opens avenues for Parul University candidates to seek employment abroad, launching themselves in sought-after international careers, complementing the world-class standard of academics at Parul University.

Further, reflecting the thrust on professional competency, the Career Development Cell offers cutting-edge practical workshops and Teacher Training Programs. The workshops revolve around candidates picking up the best industry practices and trending skills such as efficiency in programming languages, Amcat, E-litmus, Cocubes, Mettl etc. These skills are taught by industry experts whom the university invites from its vast industry network. In addition to being a scope for upskilling, such events serve as a platform for the students to seek an industry expert as their mentor, who can share a cursory glance at industry life. Further, the industrial visits and the industry connections streamlined by the cell has major names, such as Amul Dairy, Goldi Green Solutions, Nish Group, Sumul Chilling Station, Bisleri Plant, Tricolor Hospital, Zytex Biotech, Unipath Laboratries, Plasma Research Center, Zydus Cadila, Lupin Ltd., GSFC, E-Plus Foundation and many more.

To foster innovation for the inventive and the entrepreneurially inclined, with the initiative of the Training and Placement Cell, Parul University has brought together many spaces to experiment and incubate. Such spaces include Mahindra Automobile Workshop, Centre Of Excellence Under Govt’s Ced Project: CMM Machine, Rankethon Lab on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning, and Sak Robotics Lab. The facilities also help candidates carry out their final year projects and seek an expert guide to help them. In the same manner, another pivotal role that the Training and Placement Cell plays in giving the candidates and faculties an edge over their counterparts is that it trains for various competitions and contests available at the corporate level. Some notable contests are Google Kickstart Codejam, TCS CodeVita, Infosys Inspire, EC Council Code Uncode, KPIT Sparkle, Zensar NES Innovation Awards, Mahindra Auto Quotient etc.

Similarly, the university, reckoning that teaching is a rewarding career, often conducts Teacher Training Programs, pushing the students to be inspiring and knowledgeable teachers. Moreover, Parul University has always deemed education and the act of educating as agents of change in society, given that learning centres leave an indelible mark on people. Therefore, the Teacher Training Programs offered by Parul University also embody the educational excellence and value system that the university is known for.

Among other highlights of the Career Development Cell are the mock interview sessions and coaching for competitive exams. Competitive exams, be it the entrance examination for admission to pioneering institutions or tests for securing lucrative private or government jobs, demand that the applicants be sharp, holistically groomed, and well-informed. Similarly, to be successful at interviews, candidates need to exhibit exceptional cognitive skills. Thus, to put it succinctly, the coaching for competitive exams and the mock interview sessions represent Parul University’s focus on boosting the aptitude of the candidates, helping them foray into a promising career pathway.

Additionally, mock interview sessions also entail personality development. A strong personality is a must for a successful professional life. In fact, the very first step to professional life, which involves acing an interview, has always been more about personality rather than showcasing informed opinions and industry-focused skills. These sessions teach the candidates from scratch how to present themselves, along with the rare skill of navigating difficult questions and communicating effectively. Also, the inter-departmental and inter-college competitions, such as elocution, debate, public speaking etc. are organised by the cell to help in personality development.

All in all, with Career Development Cell, Parul University has, since its inception, delivered several crops of industry-ready cohorts and is poised to catapult more and more careers on a steadfast route to leadership positions.

