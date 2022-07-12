Hollywood-Silicon Valley Entrepreneur, Sweta Rai Launches Diverse Cinema

World’s first DIVERSE CINEMA OTT Channel is here!On the Fourth of July, America's Independence Day, India's daughter, a Hollywood film producer & Silicon Valley tech-entertainment entrepreneur Sweta Rai launched a first-of-its-kind OTT channel online. Sweta became the first Indian woman to launch a diversity streaming channel for independent films in America and the World on USA Independence Day. Founder & CEO of Diverse Cinema,Sweta Rai, is an immigrant from India who moved to the US a decade ago from Singapore. She recalls, "Back in the 90s, when I was growing up in a small town in India, the only exposure we had to foreign films was through Hindi dubbed Jurassic Park or Jumanji. I would have never dreamt of being a part of Hollywood one day. It took me almost two decades to do this; imagine, with technology, I can give this platform to any dreamer from the remotest cities of India to connect with a Worldwide audience. In the next few months, we will be available on most of the TV sets and devices of the world where content is streamed." Sweta's streaming service, Diverse Cinema, aims at bridging the gap between independent filmmakers and access to the streaming channel where they can monetize their content. The channel is set for its soft launch in India on Indian Independence Day, the 15th of August.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Diverse Cinema is becoming a hub for independent filmmakers. According to the Diverse Cinema Founder, "As a former independent filmmaker myself, I have been on the other side of the business when I was chasing OTT Channel biggies to distribute my films in USA & India. I would wait for months to hear a 'no' sometimes; as an independent filmmaker who has spent every dime on making a film, waiting even for a few days adds up to the expenses. On our channel, films could go live between 2-3 days if all the assets are submitted correctly."

Founder & CEO of Diverse Cinema, Sweta Rai promoting Diversity in San Francisco

Diverse Cinema is adding NFT technology for Indian content creators to sell original content through NFTs, which is a first-of-its-kind for an OTT channel for independent films. With a stellar team of technology veterans, including Stanford/ Harvard alums, Ms. Rai is taking the message of diversity and inclusion to a different level. "There is diversity everywhere in India, from North to South and East to West; we bring this channel for audiences to cherish diversity by watching Independent films from all regions, genders, communities, and countries."

Following soft launches, the Channel aims for its official launch in various countries in the next few months. Ms. Rai has produced multiple feature films with the likes of Late James Caan (Godfather), Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy), Bo Derek (Tarzan), and some of her mentors during the Hollywood journey are Neil Canton (Back to the Future), Robert Cort (Jumanji). She is also the Founder & CEO of Indo Holly Films, a production studio through which she has produced ‘A Pandemic: Away From the Motherland,’ which was in the race for the Oscars and bagged her "Most Innovative Film Production CEO (LA)" award by Acquisition International magazine.

“We welcome all the content creators to submit their finished family-oriented feature films, web series, animated shows, documentaries, music videos, and short films to us directly at our content creators page. We are reviewing content daily to give the creators the opportunity for a worldwide release on our platform and put pricing to it to monetize.” Adds Ms. Rai.

Now playing worldwide on Diverse Cinema exclusive films like the Malayalam Cinema’s first found footage film (Indian regional) 'Vazhiye, 'Telugu cinema's investigative thriller, ‘Life of 3’, Italian mob Godfather-like web series, and an Italian comedy feature'Kidnappings, blackmail and a doghouse,' an Indian farmer's emotional story 'Ek Kisan Rajput,' Cannes Lions' award-winning documentaries, a Spanish Christmas drama, ‘An American Posada,’ social message Indian films like 'In God We Trust,’ Marathi Filmfare award-winning actor Ruturaj Wankhede’s ‘Halfpace’ more and more diverse films are added every day on the platform. Diverse Cinema also presents a vast bouquet of Southeast Asian Cinema which aims to bring Indo-Hollywood content to a larger screen.

Diverse Cinema, Inc.

San Francisco, California, USA 94109

Email: info@diversecinema.com

Diverse Cinema: https://diversecinema.com/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/diversecinema/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/DiverseCinema

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DiverseCinema

