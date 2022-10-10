Holy Child Public School: Sculpting Lives and Educating Minds

Holy Child Public School, (affiliated to CBSE) has been a leading name in the education sector since almost a span of five decades. Deep seated with the ethos and believes, it wishes and aims to deliver the same to its pupils. Equipped with the 21st century skills and ultra modern facilities, it is setting a bench mark on the treading voyage of learning.

Established in 1976, by the team of ex-army officers, the school is being managed by the Holy Child Educational Society, comprising of ex defence officers, eminent educationists and social workers in accordance with the exemplary vision set by late Chairman, Captain R.K Bhatia with thecaptivating infrastructure.

HCPS 29 was recognised as the Leaders and HCPS 75 as the Innovators by a leading publishing house and various other groups in the academic session (2021-22).

Clear thinking, conscious living, mindful channelisation of energy have been the stellar features of the school.

The methodologies, challenges and the grit of problem solving have been among the few challenges that students learn to ace here.

The classrooms are not only airy and well lit but also provide audio visual learning through the installation of digital boards. In the scenario where everything is being amplified and treasured by the students, the school aims at making a place for itself in the hearts of all.

Aligned with the fundamentals of NEP 2020, the school is doing its best to be a heaven for the pupils.

The educators at HCPS, under the guidance of School Director Mr. Saket Bhatia, are skilful, efficient and competent enough, keeping themselves abreast with the new happenings and ready to walk any mile for the students.

The people having HCPS as an alma mater have been doing excellently well in all the fields and getting great amount of recognition. The senior students have also made their way through NEET and JEE mains, welcoming great career prospects for themselves.

The school caters to the needs of the budding athletes too making them dip their toes in sports like basketball, football, volleyball, Kho Kho, lawn tennis and cricket, with the help of automated machines and well trained coaches. In the recently held School Games Federation of India, the school hosted matches for Volleyball under three categories for boys. Last year the school hosted a grand marathon on the occasion of Children’s Day. APL (Alumni Premier League), the cricket extravaganza, is being held annually inside the school premises.

Every child is a blooming bud making its way to the world outside and HCPS wishes to broaden the spectrum and add more hues to the sunglasses of the dreamers.

