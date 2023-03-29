Home Loan: The search for your home loan ends here!

Bank of Maharashtra, the leading public sector bank in the country, has been providing best in class housing loans for decades. Recently, the bank has further reduced its ROI and is currently offering the lowest interest rate on home loans @ 8.4 percent. “Considering the festive season ahead and the new financial year, Bank has reduced home loan interest rate for customer benefit”, said a senior officer of the bank. “This will motivate buyers as well as pump in new energy in the real estate sector and overall economy in this Amrit year of independence”, he further added.

BoM’s Maha Super Housing Loan scheme (Home Loan) comes loaded with numerous benefits such as facility to apply online, quick loan processing, zero processing fee, customized repayment options and simple & hassle-free documentation. Bank offers housing loan scheme for purchase of ready built house/flat (new/old/takeover). The scheme comes with three loan types- firstly, Construction/acquiring of new or existing house/flat and extension of existing house/flat; secondly, Purchase of plot & construction thereon and thirdly, Repairs/renovation/alteration of existing house/flat for new standalone borrowers.

Headquartered in Pune, Bank of Maharashtra operates through its wide range of over 2147 branches across the country, making it easier for customers to apply and avail themselves of housing loans from their nearest branch. However, the futuristic approach of Bank of Maharashtra enables its customers to apply online for home loan from the convenience of their place and time. Visit the website for more details

Maha Super Housing Loan comes with an extended repayment period with a maximum tenure upto 30 years or upto 75 years of age. Scheme also offers an additional concession to women and defence personnel. There is absolutely No Pre-Payment/Pre-closure/Part payment charges. Moreover, Existing Home Loan borrowers get additional ROI concession in Car Loan & Education Loan. Takeover of housing loan from other banks is also possible at BoM. With daily reducing balance, this scheme enables borrowers to save more money, as in this methodology, interest is calculated only on the outstanding loan amount, which reduces every time customer pays off their EMIs or makes any prepayments. This in essence lowers the effective rate of interest significantly.

As an icing on the cake, Bank of Maharashtra considers income deduction from gross salary upto 75% and also offers loan upto 90 percent of the property value. Bank is also offering Flexi Home Loan scheme for loan quantum of more than 50 Lakhs. The scheme offers liquidity as well as interest relief to customers, where the surplus amount deposited in linked Savings account could be utilized for personal/business purposes.

BoM has emerged as the top performer among PSU lenders in terms of loan growth percentage during the third quarter of 2022-23, an analysis of the latest financial results of public sector banks showed. The bank has maintained the top slot in credit growth in percentage terms consistently for the past 10 quarters despite pandemic pressures. Bank is growing its network both online and offline, with aggressive customer centric products and schemes in order to serve its existing and future customer base more efficiently. “We are expecting a 25-30 pc jump in net profit in FY 23”, said AS Rajeev, MD & CEO- Bank of Maharashtra, posted on Bank’s website.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

