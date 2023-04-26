Home-grown Brands Creating a Buzz This Year

Introducing some of the most impactful Homegrown Brands of this year.

1. Gulabi Dori

GULABI DORI is India's leading destination for ethnic & contemporary women's fashion. Housed in the pink city of India, it was launched in 2018 by a passionate couple Tanushree and Siddharth with a mission to democratise fashion by disrupting boring designs. It is a one-stop destination for stylish Suit Sets, Pant Sets, Kurtas, Unstitched Suits and Rajputi Poshaks. The brand extends an affluent & affordable assortment of Cotton, Chanderi, Mulmul & Rayon, handcrafted in the latest hand-block prints. GULABI DORI is loved by lakhs of customers worldwide and also offers an easy returns/ exchange policy and all orders are shipped fast in 3 days. The founder's dream is to showcase the art and craftsmanship of Jaipur across the globe and hope to make a positive impact on the livelihoods of hundreds of artisans and their families. Check out the latest collections on their website: gulabidorijaipur.com and you can also follow the brand on Instagram.

2. Weaverstory

Indian weaves have long been valued for their high quality and intricate designs. Weaver Story, an indigenous Indian handloom brand, understood the importance of such weaving as well as the challenges in finding genuine Indian handlooms. So, Nishant Malhotra, the brand's founder, collaborated with a group of authentic Varanasi Weavers, and soon a simple home-grown name became a worldwide brand for Indian handlooms. Weaver Story seeks to revive Indian weaving and make it simpler for weavers to increase work opportunities and financial rewards. Today, Weaver Story brings the most genuine and exquisitely crafted products for both men and women while helping many traditional weavers across the nation improve their living conditions. The brand also offers customization in fashion, fabrics, and every other aspect, which has led to its high popularity among its buyers.

3. Murshmallow

Murshmallow is a clean & conscious brand with premium ingredients sourced ethically from around the world that combines the best of nature & Science to give you highly efficacious results. All its products are gentle enough for sensitive skin, and the brand is completely open about the plant-based ingredients, and filler-free formulations it utilizes.

Murshmallow was founded to create a beauty brand that is not just focused on selling but bringing value to the market, and to the lives of its consumers, through innovative and potent products. The goal is to make clean beauty accessible and affordable for all Indian beauties.

Also, as an ultra-clean brand, Murshmallow revolves around environmental sustainability and ethical choices. It puts the environment and animals first in everything it does, from its materials and formulae to its products and packaging. The brand is passionate about creating products and housing them in repurposed materials that are friendly to our earth, furry friends, and marine life.

4. Magical Jar

Magical Jar is a dream to make more people aware of the organic and herbal values of our Indian herbs. It is a completely natural skincare brand that is homemade and handmade which helps people to live a sustainable lifestyle and not harm their skin with chemicals.

Magical Jar was started in 2018 with just two products which were hair oil and kumkumadi glowing cream. Our clients loved the products and wanted us to come up with more organic products so they can completely move to an organic daily routine. Magical Jar is a simple substitute for all the chemical soaps, shampoos, body powders, cleansers, body moisturizers and foot creams. Most of the products contain kitchen ingredients which have medicinal values that can treat dandruff, and pimples, give a natural glow, remove tan and many more properties.

The brand has been awarded the best skincare brand by SHE awards and the enormous amount of support from its customers keeps it going.

5. Spekta Cosmetics

Spekta Cosmetics is one of India's first 100% vegan and cruelty-free makeup brands. Spekta was established in 2018 by the mother-daughter duo of Parul Bali and Indu Bali. Their extraordinary matte lipstick range, developed after considerable research for Indian skin tones, is their unique selling point. Their heavily pigmented cosmetics, which are cult favourites among their fan base, are tailored exclusively for wheatish, dusky, and dark complexioned tones. This conscious, ethical, and reasonably priced cosmetics brand has a devoted following in India and offers its products on its own website in addition to sites like Nykaa, Amazon, and Flipkart, among others. Given its value proposition, Spekta is undoubtedly on the path to competing with major names in the makeup industry.

6. Ahé Naturals

With nourishing botanicals like gotu kola, saffron, and moringa, Ahé Naturals' high-performing conscious skin and hair care products have become quite popular over the past few years.

An extensively researched line focused on making authentic Ayurvedic ingredient harmony accessible by modern cosmetics science. East meets West in a bottle. In fact, the team distinguishes itself by growing a number of ingredients on the farm at their facility.

The inaugural collection of this female-founded, award-winning, and cruelty-free brand was introduced in 2018 at Ogaan, the Lodhi & Oberoi Salons, and it has since been the preferred natural brand for both professionals and beauty enthusiasts.

While the Hibiscus, Bhringraj & Shikakai shampoo continues to be a perennial favourite among both men and women for its clarifying and volume-boosting characteristics, the brand's Kumkumadi Saffron day & night cream is highly recommended.

7. Lawm from the hills

Lawm from the Hills (a Mizoram-based brand) debuted as Fai in 2021 and later rebranded to Lawm from the Hills towards the end of 2022. Lawm means Joy in Mizo, thus translating into Joy from the Hills which is emulated well with the rebranded designs and packaging. As a skincare brand, their aim is to help you get your skincare basics right with affordable yet effective skincare products. Drawing inspiration from the beautiful hills of Mizoram, the brand's sun shield and face cleanser have become fan favourites. With more product launches aimed for this year, Lawm from the Hills will definitely make a mark as one of the best-growing skincare brands this year.

8. Panash

Panash, an all-natural Ayurveda skincare brand, has been making waves in the beauty industry thanks to its diligent and passionate founder, Nidhi Gupta. With her in-depth understanding of Ayurveda and dedication to sustainability, Nidhi has created a brand that offers beautiful, efficient and environmentally responsible products. The Kumkumadi Range, one of Panash's most popular products, cleanses and rejuvenates you effectively thanks to its potent herbs and anti-inflammatory characteristics. The Ubtan Noor line, its best-seller, offers your skin an unmistakable youthful shine. Panash ensures that you and the environment receive wholesome love by using sustainable components that are also paraben and sulphate-free.

9. Bevzilla

Emerging as a complimentary and fitting breakfast accompaniment in the fast-paced lifestyle, Bevzilla offers an ‘on the go’ range of assorted coffee in both cubes and powder, which gets ready within 30 seconds. Bevzilla owes its popularity to offering all coffee lovers a Pure Arabic coffee experience.

Specialized in providing a healthier version of coffee with no added sugar, it has crafted a more nourishing and tasteful drink, sweetened by date palm jaggery.

The savoury flavoured selection is available in a wide range of flavours, including Classic, Irish cream, Belgian Chocolate, Creamy Vanilla Coffee, and Hazelnut. These flavour-packed cubes are manufactured to balance the body's iron, calcium and vitamins requirements with just 27 kcal per cube. To suit the vast preference of consumers, the brand accommodates the form of beverage choice between Iced, Hot or even Flavored.

Owing to this thought of offering an assorted palate, Bevzilla recognised the perfect blend of creamy, delectable and nutritious coffee cubes coupled with the idea of a sugar-free and vitamin-packed beverage that refreshes you instantly.

10. Earthy Sapo

Earthy Sapo is an ayurvedic, natural and preservative-free personal care brand that believes in “Health over Aesthetics”. It is the result of the struggles of a passionate mother and a chronic eczema patient, Sheetal Kabra. Based in Hyderabad, Earthy Sapo crafts all its products using natural ingredients and traditional processes. The products have been formulated keeping the skin's needs in mind and have no aesthetic or medical claims attached to them. The brand endeavours to make a positive social and environmental impact by enabling customers to make conscious personal care choices prioritizing their health over external looks, promoting self-love, empowering women and offering sustainably packaged eco-friendly products.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.