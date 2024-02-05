Home-grown Brands to Look Forward to This Year

1. WineRed Over the past few years, home-grown brands in India have advanced significantly in the domestic market. Several Indian brands made headlines with their innovative concepts and high-quality products, and WineRed was one of those brands that stood out.

WineRed specialises in women's ethnic and western wear, drawing inspiration from empowered women. With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, WineRed's in-house team creates authentic designs that showcase elegance. WineRed offers sustainable and reliable products while maintaining fabric and style integrity. Explore their collection at www.winered.in for a combination of attractive and authentic fashion.

2. Earthy Tales

Earthy Tales is a story of grit, passion and a mission to make our food free of chemicals. Founded 8 years ago by Deepak Sabharwal, an ex-TATA, GE & PEPSI alumni who quit his corporate life two decades after his mother was diagnosed with carcinoma, to bring about a change in how we grow and consume our food.

Earthy Tales is NCR’s most trusted and loved Organic food brand and works with both farming and city communities to promote organic, Natural, chemical-free food. Working directly with organic farmers, Earthy Tales Home delivers natural, organic fruits and vegetables, cold-pressed cooking oils, Stone milled Organic flours, Organic pulses, Spices, and Health snacks.

What makes them different is of course the quality of their products, but also the passion and care they do for creating a greener, sustainable environment and the well-being of the farming community

3. Saral Home

The easiest way to style your home is to visit www.saralhome.com. This bestselling online brand offers a wide range of high-quality soft furnishing at a very affordable price point, thanks to direct delivery from their factory. From everyday rugs, yoga mats and bath mats designed to be safely anti-skid, to colourful curtains and super-soft cotton bedcovers, and elegant sofa throws to cushion covers and more, there is something good for every room at Saral Home. This Oeko-Tex-certified Indian brand also offers a variety of plush, tufted carpets and rugs that can be customised online – a favourite option of decor enthusiasts and designers looking to place quick, sure orders. Saral Home offers express delivery and 24-hour dispatch anywhere in India. Visit www.saralhome.com.

4. WhySoBlue

Bursting with colours and prints, WhySoBlue is the perfect brand for workwear to vacation ensembles. Started in 2015 by mother-daughter duo Jaya and Shweta Shivkumar, this sustainable clothing brand effortlessly marries indie prints with luxurious fabrics to create elevated dresses and separates. Embracing size-inclusivity, all outfits are completely customizable from size to silhouette, tailored to taste. Their collection boasts versatility in styling, featuring essential desk-to-dinner pieces for everyday wear and head-turning outfits that make a bold statement.

Recently spotted on Aditi Rao, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi, WhySoBlue’s breathable, oversized co-ords are a crowd favourite. Their brand-new flagship store has just opened on Turner Road in Bandra, Mumbai, offering an immersive in-person shopping experience. Showcasing their new line of curated gold-plated jewellery, clutches and more, visit their store to shop your all-year wardrobe.

5. Anemoii

Anemoii is a jewellery brand, specializing in Moissanite Gemstone and Sterling Silver jewellery. Founded by two visionary entrepreneurs with a family legacy in the realm of jewellery, Anemoii emerges as one of the pioneering brands to introduce Moissanite: "The Space Diamond," to the Indian jewellery Landscape.

Moissanite is a naturally occurring mineral which is so rare in nature that it is skillfully created for exquisite jewellery crafting. Setting itself apart from conventional offerings, Anemoii takes pride in presenting Moissanite not merely as a diamond stimulant but as a brilliant alternative that surpasses the radiance and brilliance of traditional diamonds.

The brand's unwavering commitment to excellence is evident in the meticulous encapsulation of this extraordinary gemstone within sterling silver frameworks. This union seamlessly blends classic elegance with contemporary allure, defining Anemoii's unique position in the realm of fine jewellery.

6. DaveAI

DaveAI, an experience creators’ platform, aims to democratize AI one small step at a time. The brand envisions accessibility for various developers, enterprises, and individuals who may not be AI experts but could use different aspects of their systems to create brilliant solutions for their problems. With this initiative, the brand is breaking the stigma associated with the complexity and difficulty of AI and embarking on a digital transformational journey with its clients. Unlock unlimited possibilities for your business and its growth with AI and its unique features. DaveAI proudly associates with esteemed brands like Maruti Suzuki India, Karnataka Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank to boost their sales and user experience.

7. JewelMaze

JewelMaze.com - Fast Fashion Jewellery, has achieved remarkable success since its inception. With over 350,000 orders placed, a follower base exceeding half a million, and lifetime revenue surpassing INR 15 crores, the platform stands as a testament to its popularity among fashion-conscious consumers. Serving customers across the length and breadth of India, JewelMaze.com proudly presents a diverse collection of fashion imitation jewellery products.

At JewelMaze, their commitment goes beyond just selling jewellery; they aim to make elegance accessible to all. Each piece is carefully curated to reflect the perfect blend of affordability and quality, ensuring that our customers find the right accessory for every occasion.

As the brand celebrates a decade of offering affordable elegance in fashion jewellery, it expresses gratitude to its customers for being an integral part of the JewelMaze family.

8. KidTown Fair Exhibition

Experience Mumbai's premier kid-centric shopping experience The KidTown Fair Exhibition. The brand is celebrating the 10th anniversary of this award-winning event this year.

This "Best Kids' Exhibition in India" awarded event was sponsored by Nick Jr. as its title sponsor for over 10 editions.

Picture an enchanting world within Nehru Center Worli on 2nd-3rd March, where every corner holds treasures of kids' clothing, toys, books, and more. Meticulously curated, the fair has showcased a blend of local gems and global giants like Crossword Bookstores, Loacker India, Barilla, and American Tourister.

Don't miss this iconic celebration at the Hall of Vision – your gateway to a delightful kid-friendly universe!

9. CITTA

India's vast and diverse landscape provides access to high-quality raw materials and natural resources uniquely suited to address the specific needs of Indian babies which also help foster a unique connection with consumers. CITTA, a luxurious baby bath and skincare brand, is leading the way. Rooted in the rich tradition of Indian ingredients and skincare regimens, CITTA seamlessly blends time tested natural ingredients with modern science. CITTA's commitment to using indigenous ingredients like coconut, turmeric, brahmi, and ashwagandha and its 100% transparency sets it apart, empowering parents to make informed choices for their little ones. Loved by parents and recommended by doctors, CITTA's entire range of skincare essentials are thoughtfully crafted to address and treat various skin issues of babies and kids.

The above list has been produced by Grocket.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.