Homeopathy: A treatment to Aplastic anemia

Aplastic anemia is a rare and serious blood disorder that occurs when your marrow, the spongy stuff inside your bones stops producing enough new blood cells. The condition leaves you fatigued and more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

Anyone at any age can develop this disease, but it's more likely to happen to people in their late teens and early 20s, and the elderly. Males and females have about an equal chance of getting it. This disease affects new-borns to adults, young women, adolescent girls, and even older women. The initial symptoms of these diseases include lethargic feeling, tiredness, dizziness, shortness of breath, the feeling of weakness, pain in the extremities and backache, swelling, frequent fever or excessive bleeding during menstruation in women.”

The symptoms of blood disorders are similar to that of many other diseases. Diseases like malaria and dengue are suspected in the very onset due to fever and reduced hemoglobin and platelets in the blood report. When the diseases are not identified after repeated investigation, consult a specialist.

“I have been treating patients suffering from Aplastic anemia through Homeopathy for the last 22 years. My patients who have recovered from aplastic anemia are living a completely normal life without the need for blood transfusion or taking any medications. Homeopathy helps in quick recovery but proper diet and right investigation is necessary for cure,”says Dr AK Dwivedi, director of Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research, Indore, on account of World Homoeopathy Day.

This article is authored by Dr. AK Dwivedi, Director of Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research.

