Homes with a view: Explore beach-front living in the City of Gold

Dubai is a city of superlatives. From the tallest, highest, best and biggest to the most expensive, this City of Gold claims to have it all. And, in keeping with the emirate’s promise for luxury and ultramodern architecture is the newest development in town, Madinat Jumeira Living, which is touted to be the “most prestigious residential address in the city”.

Your search for a dream home might just end here.

Developed by Dubai Holding, which has made landmarks like Al Qasr, Mina Al Salam, and Dar Al Masyaf, this project is the first freehold residential development in the upmarket Jumeirah area. The complex is coming up right across the road from the iconic Burj Al Arab and will be developed over an impressive 3.85 million square feet of land. All apartments promise to offer a clear view of the Burj.

The apartments – in one, two, three and four-bedroom options – are going to be developed in access controlled clusters. A central walkway running through the length and breadth of the property will connect each of these clusters. The path will be shaded to provide relief from Dubai’s scorching sun in the summer months. The homes in themselves are being built to combine luxury and comfort with a cool new contemporary look.

The central walkway will have cycle tracks and jogging paths for the health conscious and will open into common spaces for BBQs and communal roof terraces which offer breathtaking views of the Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Sea. Other resident amenities will include a gated home living environment, a suite of concierge services, play areas and parks for children, day cares for working mums, fitness centers and swimming pools, kilometres of cycling tracks running along the complex, a community center, and community retail spaces.

Safety and well-being of residents, especially small children and the elderly, is of prime importance. As a step towards this, the complex will restrict movement of cars on the ground level where safe walkways are being developed for pedestrian movement. There will be designated drop off areas for cars while parking is being provided in the basement for both residents and visitors. The idea is also to minimize exposure to fumes and emissions emanating from cars for cleaner air and a better living environment.

The look and feel of the property will be modelled on the sister Madinat Jumerah resort, where the idea is to recreate ancient Arabia. Residents of the property will have access to the resort’s private beach, over 50 restaurants and bars, a 1,000-seat amphitheatre and three kilometres of waterways and landscaped gardens through a new air conditioned pedestrian bridge which will be constructed to connect the two.

Madinat Jumeirah Living complex is a 25-minute drive from the airport and is located between Jumeira Beach and Umm Suqeim Roads. (Dubai Holding)

“Madinat Jumeirah Living is a natural extension to the hugely successful entertainment, hospitality, retail, tourism and lifestyle proposition of the Madinat Jumeriah resort, which we have built and enhanced over the years,” said His Excellency Abdulla Ahmed Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding, at the launch of the project.

“Dubai holding is now elevating the masterplan of the prime Jumeira district, taking it further to both address the demand of luxury living and to fully realise its potential as a truly holistic and world-class destination,” he added.

What to expect? Gated luxury homes

BBQ pits and community spaces overlooking Burj Al Arab

Limited car access at ground level for safety and clean air

Suite of concierge services

Play areas, parks and open spaces

Fitness centres and swimming pools

Day care centres

Community retail

Ample basement parking

Footbridge to Madinat Jumeirah Resort

The Madinat Jumeirah Resort continues to be one of Dubai’s popular tourist haunts with a footfall of over 2.8 million visitors recorded in the first half of 2018 alone. It has been host to prestigious events including the Dubai International Film festival, the World Government Summit and Art Dubai. The popular resort, developed over 40 hectares of landscapes and greens, has three grand hotels, 29 traditional summer houses and 7 luxury villas.

Madinat Jumeirah Living complex is a 25-minute drive from the airport and is located between Jumeira Beach and Umm Suqeim Roads. The neighbourhood also houses the world-famous Wadi Wadi water park, which has the largest water slide outside of North America making it a major tourist attraction in this part of the world. The Madinat Jumeirah Waterways also have a turtle sanctuary where injured turtles are brought in for treatment to the turtle pen at Mina a’Salaam.

Construction of the Madinat Jumeirah Living complex will begin in 2019 and the first phase will be delivered within 30 months.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 12:52 IST