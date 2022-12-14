Hong Kong to Ring in 2023 with Spectacular Multimedia Show over Victoria Harbour

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” will be held at Hong Kong’s world-famous Victoria Harbour” on 31 December to welcome 2023.

Details of the “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations”

The high-energy extravaganza will be accompanied by a stirring musical soundtrack, as Hong Kong sings and dances its way into 2023 in an inimitable style, sending out a vivid and irresistible message of revival and optimism from one of the world’s most exciting cities.For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown spectacular, please visit the HKTB website:www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown.

