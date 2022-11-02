Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival Returns in November

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

This November, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is bringing back its signature event –the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival. With about 700 participating restaurants and bars, the Festival this year has prepared a smorgasbord of drinks and dining promotions that invite food and wine lovers to enjoy a “Taste Around Town” of succulent Hong Kong flavours. Furthermore, to celebrate the 25thanniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the HKTB will be, for the first time, offering the public a total of 50,000 free Wine & Dine Festival e-coupons via the e-platform on the Discover Hong Kong website. By surprising the public with delicious offers, the promotion is hoped to enhance the atmosphere of the local dining scene and provide support to the trade.

HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng said, “The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is one of the most iconic events on the city’s events calendar, loved by both the local public and visitors. This year, the HKTB will continue to celebrate the Festival all over the city. Using Hong Kong’s quintessential flavours and mesmerising harbour views as inspiration, we have invited many well-known restaurants and bars to come up with innovative gourmet experiences for the event, including the thematic “Creative Cocktails Citywide” and “Wine on the Waterfront” programmes. In addition to delighting locals and visitors with unique experiences, we will be showcasing Hong Kong’s gastronomic treasures to the world with a view to encouraging travellers to plan their long-awaited Hong Kong trip to enjoy the tastes they have been missing.”

Mr Cheng continued: “To show support for the two events that will take place in Hong Kong around the same time, namely the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit and the Hong Kong Sevens, the HKTB has reserved a number of Wine & Dine Festival e-coupons as gifts for the participants of the two events, so that they can also have a taste of our city’s culinary offerings during their stay.”

The theme of this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is “Taste Around Town”. In collaboration with the F&B sector, the HKTB will present three surprises to the local public and visitors. Combining Hong Kong’s delectable food and wine selection and breathtaking views, the event invites gourmets to“Drink Around Town” and “Dine Around Town”.

In collaboration with the F&B sector, the HKTB will present three surprises to the local public and visitors.

Surprise 1. “Creative Cocktails Citywide” with Hong Kong flavoursThe “Creative Cocktails Citywide” promotion, launched for the first time, provides perfect opportunities for friends to get together. At the invitation of the HKTB, over 210 restaurants and bars, including many that boast international awards or award-winning mixologists, have come up with new cocktails, with many of the new creations incorporating local ingredients or flavours. These creative cocktails are not only full of pleasant surprises, but they also exemplify Hong Kong’s east-meets-west culture. Visitors will be able to sample these new flavours when they visit Hong Kong.Each with their unique selling points, from photogenic spots to nice views and thematic experiences, the participating restaurants and bars will indulge different interests. Most of the participating outlets will also be rolling out gourmet snacks alongside new cocktails, with majority of these limited items available at thediscount price of HK$100 each.Surprise 2. “Wine on the Waterfront” paired with delicacies and harbour views from different anglesHong Kong’s beautiful harbour views are world-renowned. In this year’s Wine & Dine Festival, the HKTB has invited about 160 restaurants that offer different views of the harbour to join the “Wine on the Waterfront” promotion and provide exclusive set menus for onlyHK$150 each, so that the public can relish international cuisines and spectacular views of the Harbour at the same time.The participating restaurants are located in eight harbourfront districts and food hubs, namely Tseung Kwan O, Kwun Tong, Tsim Sha Tsui, Stanley, Kennedy Town, Island East, Central and Wan Chai.Surprise 3. “Dine Around Town” featuring the hottest dining experiencesThe HKTB is also teaming up with over 300 popular restaurants on the “Dine Around Town” promotion to provide foodies with special dining experiences – from omakase with traditional Chinese cuisines to green-tasting experiences, and from breakfast to dinner. Together with exciting city-wide happenings like “Sip and Savour in LKF” and “Argentina Wine & Dine Tour 2022”, the HKTB calls on everyone to wine and dine all day, all around town.50,000 free e-coupons for the public to support the tradeTo celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, the HKTB will be giving out 50,000 “Drink Around Town” e-coupons via the Discover Hong Kong website e-platform. Locals and visitors can use the e-coupons to redeem a free treat from the “Creative Cocktails Citywide” and “Wine on the Waterfront” promotions. Distributing free Wine & Dine Festival e-coupons for the first time, the HKTB invites gourmet lovers to raise their glass to Hong Kong’s culinary excellence, boosting the dining ambience across town with a view to driving patronage to the F&B sector.Strengthening promotions in different markets to attract visitors back to Hong KongHong Kong’s diverse, east-meets-west dining experiences hold strong appeal to travellers. During the Wine & Dine Festival, the HKTB will produce a series of video content for dissemination on social media and organise a variety of themed promotions in selected visitor source markets to sustain exposure for Hong Kong. By promoting the ever-vibrant dining scene of Hong Kong, the HKTB strives to encourage travellers to make plans for a trip to the culinary capital in the near future.

