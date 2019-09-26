HONOR 20i: The best triple camera and selfie smartphone on a budget

brand-stories

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:07 IST

HONOR 20i and HONOR 20 smartphones kicked up a storm in the Indian market, and there’s really no stopping! Of the two, the HONOR 20i, with its stunning triple camera, design and range of features, is the most affordable. This phone has everything you could ask for. Read on to find out more about its features.

The power of three

HONOR has always been associated with great design, camera quality and its unique innovations. This time again, the HONOR 20i proves its prowess in camera department (and many more). The smartphone has a triple-camera module on the back—it features a 24MP (f1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f2.4) ultra-wide lens and a 2MP (f2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it boasts a superb 32MP (f2.0) selfie camera.

The rear camera module captures brilliant shots with minimal shutter lag. Thanks to the 120 degree ultra-wide lens, you can now capture more objects in the frame, without using the panorama mode. The AI-enabled camera can recognise over 500 scenes in 22 categories, and automatically picks the best settings for a perfect shot. That’s not all—HONOR 20i also has a dedicated night mode for night or lowlight shots, so that you don’t miss out on capturing your favourite moments after dark!

The selfie camera is capable of capturing the finer details. So, get set to click stunning selfies in both normal and portrait modes for some social media appreciation! What’s more, it also boasts an option to adjust beauty levels to bring out your best features. Worry about running out of memories? Please don’t as it have 128GB internal storage, expandable upto 512GB. (Now, that’s quite a lot of many memories)

When it comes to video, users can record whatever they like at a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60fps. HONOR 20i also has two format options—H.264 and H.265. The former comes in handy to record smaller files to save space, while the latter is all about superior visual quality. In addition, you can also record super slow motion videos (if you like) at 480fps.

Impressive design

It’s not just the camera; the design is equally worth talking about! The HONOR 20i looks so beautiful that you would want to flaunt it everywhere. The back of the phone has a dynamic prism shaped color gradient design and it shines so elegantly whenever it moves.

The HONOR 20i comes with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ dew drop display, with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The top features a tiny notch that accommodates the front camera. The LCD screen is vibrant and packs in a range of colours, but you can read everything, even there’s bright sunlight (such a relief).

You can always disable or enable the notch (through display settings), based on your preference. When enabled, app notification icons, time, and battery status are all visible. On the other hand, when you disable it, it only shows a thick black bar that hides the notch completely.

The other design elements include a hybrid SIM slot on the top, a 3.5mm interface, and a micro-USB port with speaker grille at the bottom. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back and it works quite seamlessly!

Power-packed performance

The HONOR 20i is powered by a Kirin 710 system-on-chip coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone boots the Android operating system-based EMUI 9.0.1 user interface, with a bevy of amazing features such as AI enhanced calls, AI Vision and AI scene recognition among others. The smartphone operates in a smooth and seamless manner, and can handle everyday tasks with ease. You can engage in multitasking or play games without any hiccups. Even the heaviest apps work well on this phone, without any lags.

As far as the battery is concerned, it packs in 3,400mAh of power, which can easily last you for more than a day (speaking of normal usage). In addition, it supports 10W fast-charging and that’s decent enough for a phone on this budget!

Priced at INR 11,999 during the upcoming festive offers, all in all, HONOR 20i is a great smartphone if you’re looking for a ton of great features, but within a budget!

