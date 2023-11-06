HOPE BEYOND 24 HOURS IN BRAIN STROKE – DR MANISH SHRIVASTAVA, HOD INTERVENTIONAL NEURORADIOLOGY, KOKILABEN HOSPITAL

In India, stroke accounts for 1.8 million annual cases; it is country's third most common cause of death and sixth most common cause of disability. It happens when there is internal bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke: 20% of all strokes) or when the blood supply to a portion of the brain is cut off (ischemic stroke: 80% of all strokes).

Given the extremely short window of time for treatment, it is critical that people are aware of the symptoms of a stroke. The prognosis improves with prompt initiation of treatment for the patient. You can use the acronym BE FAST to remember the symptoms of stroke: B stands for loss of balance, E for vision loss, F for facial drooping, A for arm weakness, S for slurred speech, and T for time. The patient should be taken to the hospital as soon as possible.

Once the patient reaches the hospital & ischemic stroke is suspected, CT scan or MRI of the brain is performed to confirm the diagnosis. If the patient reaches the hospital within first 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms, a clot buster injection can be given and if they reach after 4.5 hours (or in case the clot buster injection doesn’t improve the symptoms) mechanical thrombectomy which is removing the clot from the blocked blood vessel by using a device can be performed up to 24 hours from the onset of symptoms, as per the current recommendations, but we have a significant number of patients who come beyond 24 hours. Since there is no other way of treating these patients, in our institute, we selected some patients even beyond the golden period of 24 hours and found some really encouraging results.

There was a case of a 29 yrs. old young boy who had sudden loss of balance followed by the inability to move the right half of the body and was neither able to speak nor understand. He was taken to a nearby nursing home and brain stroke was diagnosed but no treatment was offered. After approximately 34 hours the patient was transferred to Kokilaben Hospital. Repeat imaging showed that there was a large area damaged involving the left half of brain with blockage of the main blood vessel supplying the left brain. Mechanical thrombectomy was performed after almost 36 hours from the onset of symptoms. Patient made a gradual recovery over the next 3-4 weeks and is fully independent now.

There is evidence indicating some lifestyle choices such as heavy drinking, smoking, and not maintaining a healthy lifestyle raises the risk of stroke. People who have comorbid diseases including hypertension, heart disease, obesity, or a family history are also considered at high-risk and need to regularly monitor their health. Stroke patients require therapy in the early hours of their recovery since it is an emergency. Treatment delays frequently lead to permanent harm and occasionally can lead to death.

