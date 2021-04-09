Hope rebounds: Stacking up small joys brings cheer for all

Is it possible to find happiness? The idea of Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign pivoted around this idea. Going by the outpouring of messages from across the country since its launch, the answer seems to be an overwhelming yes! Happiness Unlocked inspired and spread cheer in the post-lockdown world, spotting the light in people like Abhishek Thukral, Pratibha Kanoi, and Kavya Kompella. Wondering what makes people happy? How do they bounce back from adversity? There are some common chords.

Go-to gratitude

Feeling thankful for the good in life has been the go-to mechanism for many. People reminded themselves that they were lucky to be surrounded by those who care. The selfless work of healthcare and frontline workers roused gratefulness as well as empathy. Parents, school teachers, grocery store owners… there were more people to be thankful for and the lockdown made it amply evident. Then there were apps to be thankful for, the time off from work, and every bit of positive energy that came their way. Some much-loved brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk also brought their larger brand purpose to life, through the launch of limited-edition Thank You bar, in recognition of the generous spirit of the country’s unsung heroes during these difficult times.

Faith, purpose, and spirituality

Caught in the eye of the pandemic, faith in a higher being came to the fore. Chanting mantras and prayers, first thing in the morning or just before bed uplifted sagging spirits. Aligning with a purpose that hitherto remained unexplored gave joy. Prioritising what was important stirred and shaped many dreams. Some spoke about starting a business, some about going the extra mile for loved ones, anything that gave a sense of fulfilment was actively sought.

Creativity, learning, and challenges

Some started journaling, writing to remind themselves of strengths and goals. That gave them a new sense of direction. Learning new subjects, from Python to inclusion, from ukulele to baking, all made sense. People sent across snack treats to those they had only time to nod at before this, forgotten instruments came out of dust covers and regaled neighbours from across the block.

Science shows that hobbies not only relieve stress but can be a source of learning, they give a sense of achievement, and help form social connections with like-minded enthusiasts. When practised together, hobbies help build stronger relationships.

Indulging in healthy pursuits

Many took the healthy route. Morning or evening walks, at home or within the building complex or just taking the pets out became a routine to overcome the monotony. Some took to home cooking instead of ordering out and felt the difference it made to their well-being. Taking precautions became a buzz phrase.

Connecting with kindness

Giving education, food, awareness, clothes, or just your time can be very fulfilling. Seeing smiles on faces will definitely unlock happiness. Or try game-nights at home — Foosball, carrom, Uno can be Olympic-style sports fought with equal passion. Baking and gifting fudgy Oreo brownies and Cadbury Dairy Milk cookies can be a way of connecting with those you care for.

According to Nobel prize-winning behavioural economist Daniel Kahneman, there are approximately 20,000 moments in a day, with each lasting for about three seconds. Some are spent in negative thoughts. In some we relive the past and regret the outcomes of our decisions. Sometime we fast forward to the future and worry about uncertainties. When in the present, we compare ourselves with others and come away dissatisfied. It is time to shift the frame. Try this method of breaking the day into small parts to build happy routines:

7 am: Ease into the day

Resist hitting the snooze button. Don’t curse yourself for running late and be in a further bind. The best routine to develop is the family breakfast, just like Sunday morning. Plan your family meals. If you are leaving home, plan a mini-farewell where you say bye to loved ones. Think of someone who did something nice for you yesterday.

9 am: Time for work-mode

Some folks are driven by their goals and accomplishments. A CEO once said that he keeps a small card with his 2021 goals taped to his wardrobe door. That gets his blood pumping. Take a sticky note and write down three of your huge accomplishments for the month.

But first, analyse your yesterday. Did anything interesting take place? Was there any learning? Was it all mundane and routine? Which parts were positivity boosters? When were you the most switched on?

Dive into your biggest challenge. Tackle your toughest task that requires the most focus, first thing in the morning.

12 noon-2 pm: Plan a lunch break

While you are in a meeting, ask around if someone wants to join for lunch. A simple question like: 'Do you have plans for lunch' helps. Eat alone or with a host of others, just don’t eat while you work. Take a pause and mindfully focus on one thing.

Smiles work like a charm. Bring forth those smiles. Smile at the security guard and receptionist and remember to make proper eye contact. May be even smile and nod at two or three people who you do not know.

Evening

Me-Time: Go out and treat yourself to a nice snack. A piece of Cadbury Dark Milk or OREO? Come on, you deserve it.

Spend time with yourself. How about a walk? Alone time gives opportunity to reflect and recharge.

Night time rituals

Did you make those small personal connections today? Did you have fun today? Are you looking after yourself? Have you planned the dentist visit, for example? Revisit your day even as you plan the upcoming one.

Decide what you are going to wear. Check if your clothes are ironed, if they fit well and the buttons are intact. Decide which shoes and tie go well and make sure they are ready-to-wear. Keep your office bag ready. Boring as it may sound; mundane activities add a lot of time and remove a lot of heartburn in the morning.

The most important tip

We find happiness when we integrate little tasks which give us joy as we go about navigating the challenges of everyday life. When you unlock happiness for yourself, you unlock them for your loved ones. Let us start the journey of unlocking happiness for all. Check out many such small acts of joy that you can adopt from the 21-day happiness calendar.