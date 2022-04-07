Hoskinsea Marketplace to replace Opensea by low minting fee & faster transaction

Hoskinsea has launched the largest NFT marketplace on Cardano network, hoskinsea marketplace will comprise of fascinating features which includes, low minting fee, faster transaction, cross chain operation, royalties, multiple edition NFTs, timed auctions, messenger, personalized activity feed and lots more.

Hoskinsea NFT marketplace is also building tools that allow consumers to trade their items freely, creators to launch new digital works, and developers to build rich, integrated marketplaces for their digital items.

Most excitingly, the community is solidifying a new standard around Cardano digital assets. The Cardano network provides a common interface for the accounting, transfer, and inspection of non-fungible digital assets. Hoskinsea native token is HSK, We’re building Hoskinsea as the first of these digital exchanges.

HSK Tokens has several uses on the Hoskinsea platform, which will benefit token holders. Hoskinsea aims to build a fully functional Decentralized NFT marketplace on the Cardano ecosystem.

HSK token use case

Purchase of NFT: Token holders can be able to purchase NFTs from Hoskinsea marketplace at a discounted price

Transaction Fees: NFT minting fees can be paid using HSK tokens

Staking Platform: HSK token holders can choose to stake their tokens on our staking platform to earn more tokens

NFT Farming: Users will be able to stake NFTs on our platform and be able to earn rewards in limited/Rare NFTs which can be tradable on other NFT platforms too.

Transaction Fees Redistribution: Top holders will be able to benefit also on our platform by earning a fixed percentage of profits made from all the transactions carried on our platform using the HSK token.

HSK token private sale:

1 ADA = 100 HSK Token

Minimum Purchase: 200 ADA

Maximum Purchase: 20000 ADA

Early participants can purchase in HSK token private sale and become early holders of HSK tokens - https://sale.hoskinsea.io/

Website: https://www.hoskinsea.io/

Hoskinsea will use the Cardano Initial Stake Pool Offering mechanism to finance the project and sponsor NFT projects voted on by the Hoskinsea community. Users may stake Cardano ADA in one of the Hoskinsea Cardano Stake Pools and receive HSK tokens instead of ADA payouts to distribute the HSK token far and wide.

Users who vote for their favourite NFT project will be eligible for NFT airdrops generated by the NFT projects.

Users also get a unique opportunity to become a part of a multi-billion dollar industry. Content creators can also get community input on the project proposals.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and NFTs are unregulated digital assets and are subject to market risks. The views expressed above are of the author’s and does not reflect the opinion of Hindustan Times.