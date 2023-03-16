India’s leading women's premium clothing brand House Of Kari is thrilled to announce the launch of its new summer collection. The collection features hand-stitched Noor Chikankari kurta sets, hand-embroidered long gowns and Chikankari sets of Kaftan. It is designed to cater to the needs of fashion-forward women who love to dress elegantly with comfort. The collection is an array of premium designs and patterns that gives one an aesthetic style with the perfect vibe for the season.

House Of Kari launches its vibrant Noor Chikankari collection for summer’23

The new and stylish Chikankari collection is made from top-quality fabrics such as cotton, mul, chanderi, modal, rayon and poly silk materials. This makes them comfortable for every occasion whether it is a casual day out or a formal event. The latest collection of House Of Kari is designed to keep a person comfortable and stylish as well. From flowy tunics to elegant dresses, the work on each piece is inspired by traditional Chikankari techniques, making them a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

Speaking on the launch of the collection, the founder of House Of Kari, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of our summer collection. Our collection is designed to meet the demands of modern women who want to look lavish and elegant with comfort.” He further added, “We have put a lot of effort into designing each piece, ensuring that it is exclusive, stylish, and versatile. We are excited to offer meticulously crafted pieces of kurta, kaftan, gowns and much more which give a fresh look to our lovely consumers. Our customers can rely on us as we ensure that every piece of House Of Kari is crafted with care using the finest quality of material with attention to detail.”

House Of Kari is a well-known fashion brand that caters to the need of every woman. The brand is known for its unique designs, superior and exquisite embroidery work and owing to that they add new collections every month. The brand has its name in the industry for its great customer services such as fast dispatches of orders and on-time delivery. Their mission is to make every woman feel elegant and confident. The brand’s exclusive collection is now available for purchase. Customers can also take advantage of exclusive discounts and offers. House Of Kari’s latest summer collection is a must-have for any fashion enthusiast who appreciates luxury and quality.

The brand House Of Kari is also committed to empowering women by providing them with equal opportunities and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. They take great pride in their use of traditional embroidery techniques from the land of nawabs. The brand's Chikankari collection is crafted by skilled artisans who have perfected their craft over generations, creating the best embroidery designs that are inspired by the culture of Lucknow. The brand’s commitment to new designs and style sets it apart from the competition and makes it the perfect choice for every woman. To know more about the brand visit the brand’s official website.

