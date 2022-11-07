House of Serene: A lifestyle brand where aesthetics meet ethics

Serein, a newly established startup in the sustainable, vegan cruelty free industry is pleased to announce the launch of House Of Serein. Their apparels and vegan leather handbag collection are made out of plant based leather and recyclablematerials.

The calmness and peace of nature is combined together to form Serein which is a French translation of the word Serene.

Serein is not just a brand, it’s a lifestyle where aesthetics meet ethicstrying to shift peoples perfection of luxury by focusing on untroubled fashion by introducing Sustainable, Vegan and nature friendly products.

Each category and product designed, curated and manufactured is inspired by elements of nature be it leather bags, apparels or cosmetics.

On 30th of October, the brand launched the luxurious collection with an event which was indeed ‘A Serein Night’.

Event theme Serein Night was a marvelous integration of all the different categories the brand has to offer. Several booths were dedicated to Leather handbags, apparels and cosmetics respectively to depict theessence and design element of eachand every segment. The event interacted with the invitees with different eye-catching activities from customisable lipsticks and handbag counters to the fashion show which was the star of the event and left all guests speechless.

We at Serein believe that animals are not products and life is not marked with a price tag as sustainability is the new luxury , said Muskaan Mundhra - Founder of Serein.

