House of Serene: A lifestyle brand where aesthetics meet ethics

House of Serene: A lifestyle brand where aesthetics meet ethics

Published on Nov 07, 2022 01:24 PM IST

Their apparels and vegan leather handbag collection are made out of plant-based leather and recyclable materials

On 30th of October, the brand launched the luxurious collection with an event which was indeed ‘A Serein Night’.
ByHT Brand Studio

Serein, a newly established startup in the sustainable, vegan cruelty free industry is pleased to announce the launch of House Of Serein. Their apparels and vegan leather handbag collection are made out of plant based leather and recyclablematerials.

The calmness and peace of nature is combined together to form Serein which is a French translation of the word Serene.

Serein is not just a brand, it’s a lifestyle where aesthetics meet ethicstrying to shift peoples perfection of luxury by focusing on untroubled fashion by introducing Sustainable, Vegan and nature friendly products.

The event interacted with the invitees with different eye-catching activities from customisable lipsticks and handbag counters to the fashion show which was the star of the event and left all guests speechless.
Each category and product designed, curated and manufactured is inspired by elements of nature be it leather bags, apparels or cosmetics.

Event theme Serein Night was a marvelous integration of all the different categories the brand has to offer. Several booths were dedicated to Leather handbags, apparels and cosmetics respectively to depict theessence and design element of eachand every segment. The event interacted with the invitees with different eye-catching activities from customisable lipsticks and handbag counters to the fashion show which was the star of the event and left all guests speechless.

We at Serein believe that animals are not products and life is not marked with a price tag as sustainability is the new luxury , said Muskaan Mundhra - Founder of Serein.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

