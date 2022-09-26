Housed in Indian Craft & Elegantly Authentic - House of Elegance

Indian prints are a favorite across the globe. But what started as authentic Indian prints is now largely mechanized and still branded as the popular hand block, ajrakh, bandhani and other prints. The lack of authenticity is easy to spot but it is also equally difficult to find these authentic Indian prints that are a craft privy to Indian craftsmen of Rajasthan, Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh. A polyester-mixed fabric saree with an imitation block or shibori machine print is nowhere close to a rich Maheshwari cotton saree handblocked by an artist from Bagru in Rajasthan.

House of Elegance is one brand doing a fabulous job in bringing authentic Indian prints to everyone with an eye for quality and style. They don’t just feature sarees, dupattas and suits in their collection but go all the way up to bedcovers, bedsheets, bedding sets, dohars, cushions & throws and table linen. Kavita Sehrawat, founder and the ideator behind the brand has based her brand philosophy on Giorgio Armani’s golden words – “elegance is not about being noticed; it's about being remembered”. She named the brand with an emphasis on the word ‘elegance’ because Indian fashion embodies it like none other.

House of Elegance works directly with many skilled Indian artisans and craftsmen and also help them refine their art to suit contemporary fashion tastes. Their collection is not only loved by connoisseurs in India but also abroad. So if you’re a person who loves for their home and personal style to reflect the rich Indian heritage while also exuding a vibe of modernity and class, House of Elegance will leave you more than elated. For long, many celebrities have worn block prints and everyone else has tried to get their hands on one, but only those who are privy to the authenticity checks have known how to distinguish real and original from copies.

What’s even better than the variety of authentic prints? Well, it is the fabric quality that sets apparel or home linen apart. House of Elegance has a curated collection of Indian prints rendered perfectly on rich fabrics like modal silk, Maheshwari silk, cotton, cotton silk and others. The bedsheets for example come with a 400 thread count which a rarity when it comes to assortments available online. House of Elegance is changing the way people shop for authentic Indian prints online. It’s the one-stop destination for anyone looking for great quality stuff without waiting for that next trip to Rajasthan or Gujarat to be able to get one’s hands on these very alluring prints. Check out their entire collection on their online store!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.