How a Good CIBIL Score Can Help You Celebrate the Festive Season Better

What is CIBIL Score

A CIBIL score is a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 900, with 900 being the best score that can be acquired. It evaluates both a borrower's creditworthiness and competence to pay back a loan. A borrower's CIBIL score is impacted by a variety of variables, such as the total amount of debt they owe, the duration of their credit history, their repayment habits, and the number of credit inquiries. Your ability to obtain credit is significantly influenced by your CIBIL score. A score of 750 or more is deemed excellent. Quick loan and credit card approvals are also facilitated by a high CIBIL score.

Your CIBIL score denotes your financial health, thus, it is advisable that you should keep an eye on it by examining your CIBIL report regularly. There are four credit bureaus that are responsible for generating the CIBIL report of an individual: TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, and CRIF Highmark. You can easily check free CIBIL score by visiting any of the credit bureaus' websites.

How Can the CIBIL Score be Useful to You

Festive celebrations necessitate a significant outlay of funds as various types of purchases are required to be made during this time. For instance, clothes, gifts, home decor, and so on. Hence, if you are not prepared in advance, this might put a strain on your budget. This is when a Personal Loan comes into play. You can easily manage your expenses by taking out a Personal Loan. Since you will not be financially restricted after obtaining this loan, you will be able to make purchases without constraints. Some of the additional benefits are instant approval, like quick disbursal, an easy application process, 24*7 customer care support, and so on.

However, a good CIBIL score for personal loan is 750 or above (may vary across lenders) is required to be eligible for a Personal Loan. Maintaining a good CIBIL score will aid you in multiple ways while applying for a Personal Loan. Here’s a closer look at how it will assist you in this kind of situation.

Easy Approval

A high CIBIL score is indicative of your excellent financial state. Your CIBIL score is essential in determining whether your loan application will be approved. It affects whether you qualify for any loans. Your CIBIL score will play a role in the decision that lending institutions make. If you have a high CIBIL score, lenders will easily accept your loan application since it demonstrates that you are financially responsible. On the other side, a low CIBIL score will result in the loan application being rejected.

Lower Interest Rates

As previously explained, your CIBIL score shows your creditworthiness to the lenders. Having a good CIBIL score will help lenders to think of you as a reliable individual. Also, your good financial history will display your loan repayment ability. As a result, financial institutions may offer you a Personal Loan at low-interest rates.

Higher Loan Amount

Another benefit of maintaining a high CIBIL score is the option to secure a loan of higher amount. Your ability to borrow money is regulated by your CIBIL score and earnings. Since your good CIBIL score will potray you as a responsible borrower, financial institutions will allow you to borrow a loan of a substantial amount. On the other hand, with a low CIBIL score, you could still be accepted for some loans, but the amount will be lower.

Approval for a Longer Tenure Loan

For any lender, providing a loan with a longer term often entails a higher level of risk. A high credit score, however, can make it possible for you to get a loan with a long and flexible payback period as compared with a lower score. The long-term loan repayment will lessen your monthly credit burden, reduce your EMI payments, and may even help you better manage your monthly costs.

How to Improve Your CIBIL Score

Before applying for a Personal Loan during the festive season or in any other situation, you must check your CIBIL score in order to avoid rejection. If your CIBIL score is low, you can easily increase it by following a few tips mentioned below:

Set Payment Priorities

Focus on the loans with the highest interest rates if you've applied for several loans, in order to maintain a high CIBIL score.

Pay Off Your Debts

Clear your outstanding debts to improve your CIBIL score. If you have multiple loans, you can use a Personal Loan to pay off all of them.

Avoid Missing/Delaying Any Payments

Missed or delayed bill payments will hurt your CIBIL report. Therefore, you should constantly keep track of the dates on which transactions must be completed.=

Don't Use Your Credit Card to Withdraw Money

Prevent using your credit card to make cash withdrawals since it can lower your CIBIL score.

Avoid Exceeding Credit Utilisation Limit

The credit utilisation ratio is the percentage of available credit that has been used compared to the total credit available limit. Keeping a low credit utilisation ratio i.e., 30% or less suggests less reliance on credit, a reduced payback load, and therefore greater creditworthiness. This, in turn, improves your credit score and boosts your prospects of obtaining extra credit. On the other hand, excessive credit use over a certain threshold lowers your CIBIL score since it is seen as a negligent financial attitude.

Don’t Apply for Multiple Loans in a Short Period of Time

When you apply for a mortgage, the lender does an inquiry for your CIBIL score, also known as a hard credit inquiry. Sending out several applications may harm your CIBIL score, therefore refrain from doing so. If your application has been rejected, wait for a few months before reapplying.

Concluding Comments

CIBIL scores have become increasingly important over time. A good CIBIL score is very helpful in establishing your strong economic credentials to financiers. It ensures that you receive the best offers when applying for loans by demonstrating a history of prudent financial management.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

