How ABHA is Shaping the Future of Healthcare in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Patients often focus on taking care of their health but neglect their health records and this leads to a serious information gap between the doctors and patients. Without a doubt, medical history is crucial for any doctor for an accurate diagnosis. However, even today, most patients store their medical records in a cabinet or under the mattress and when needed, they check through bags or stack of files, often unable to find their medical records.

This is where a digital app can be a real lifesaver, especially during times of stress or an emergency. There are apps to make life easy like DRiefcase is one such app, which is ABDM-approved. It provides a secure and user-friendly platform for storing and managing health records free of cost. In fact, the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in September, 2021 has helped simplify the management of health records. ABDM is a digital framework that connects patients, doctors and other healthcare providers, facilitating safe transfer of health data such as doctor prescriptions, medical bills, discharge summaries, etc with the patient’s consent.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

To ensure a seamless flow of digital health records, ABDM provides a unique health account ID known as the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). This ID ensures that medical records are issued to the right person or accessed by a health information user with the individual’s consent. In simple words, ABHA is a healthcare solution that provides families with easy access to quality and affordable healthcare services. With ABHA, patients have greater control over their health data. They can choose to share their health records with different providers, ensuring continuity of care without the hassle of carrying physical documents or worrying about losing records and having to undergo re-tests.

One of the primary advantages of digitizing health records is accessibility and convenience. Patients can access their medical history, prescriptions, lab reports, and other health information anytime and anywhere. This is especially beneficial during emergencies when one needs quick access to medical records. Digital records also eliminate the need for manual entry, reducing the chances of errors for healthcare providers. Plus, they lead to better coordination among them. Over time, the benefits of digitization will not only lead to improved access and care but also less stress for all.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.