How Adda52 got me bitten by the poker bug

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:01 IST

“The lockdown restrictions have been lifted by the central government!” I informed my partner in a matter-of-factly way. He kept looking at his phone without blinking and after a long gap of 20 seconds, reminded me that the state government may wish to keep us confined to our homes for longer.

I groaned in response. The lockdown fatigue had started taking roots in my life and I was running out of ways to keep myself entertained. Making jars of Dalgona coffees, loaves of banana bread, watching all the new shows and movies on streaming platforms, and chattering on video calls with friends and family evoked as much excitement in me as my boss telling me that I may have to work on weekends.

While I was doing a mental marathon on the hamster wheel of boredom and frustration, my partner started shrieking with happiness. I asked him sarcastically, “Which jackpot have you won?” I realized the joke was on me when he replied, “I just won a big poker tournament on Adda52!”

I grabbed his phone and to my surprise, he had indeed won real cash. I knew then how I was going to entertain myself for the rest of the days in home confinement.

Share the fun with your friends and family on private tables

My tryst with online poker on Adda52 was a revelation of sorts. Before I started playing on Adda52, my participation in poker games was limited to social settings, and the customary poker parties during Diwali.

I had a penchant for the game and my skills had also developed significantly in the last few years. Contrary to popular belief, poker is highly skill-based and tests your emotional control, analytical and strategy-making abilities. However, I could never muster the confidence to play poker online. Given that a physical game allows players to change strategies based on their observations about other players, the thought of playing poker without being able to observe other players seemed challenging. There were misgivings about the safety and the fairness of the game on online platforms.

All those fears evaporated with Adda52 thanks to the private table feature. It is thrilling to have an online poker party with my closest friends and family members thanks to the private tables, and the fun quotient of that experience is incomparably higher than that of any online game. Private tables are a great attraction for people like me who are new to the world of online poker and are not too keen on playing the game with random people or against a computer.

A chance to win real cash

My partner’s victory dance after winning the poker tournament was enough to convince me that there is real money to be won on the platform, unlike any other online game. Be it high rollers or amateur players, there is something for everyone as Adda52 has a plethora of table options. What’s more, there are daily freeroll or cash tournaments with huge prize pools worth lakhs, handsome bonuses, and even exciting deposit schemes. The adrenaline rush that I felt after winning a few matches against some excellent poker players was enough to make me forget my yearnings for outdoor activities.

Celebrities like Minissha Lamba and Rannvijay Singha are also beating the lockdown blues by playing poker on Adda52. The software is compatible with Windows and Macintosh and the app can be downloaded on Android or iOS devices.

Safety and fairness

Since online poker in India is a relatively novel concept, I had my fair share of inhibitions about the possibility of the games being rigged. Besides the allure of being able to win a jackpot, what drew me to Adda52 was that the platform has been certified by iTech Labs for fair gameplay, which is a global standard in gaming software reliability.

Adda52 also ranks high in terms of the safety quotient. The platform uses 128-bit encryption to ensure a completely safe environment for players and also has the VeriSign Norton SSL certification. The payment gateway is fully secure with multiple options for deposits.

I have also managed to get my friends hooked to Adda52 thanks to their sign-up bonus offer. Every new user gets Rs 500 as a bonus on signing up and existing users can win cash benefits and referral benefits through Adda52’s unique referral programme.

I have found my ‘adda’ thanks to ‘Adda52’. I know you want this, too! Chalo phir ab sab poker khelenge!