How Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is revolutionising telecom in India

brand-stories

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:05 IST

Haven’t we all struggled with erratic mobile network inside offices or houses in crowded neighbourhoods? Either the quality of connectivity is not the best or a lot is lost in transmission. Worry no more - Airtel launched its revolutionary Airtel Wi-Fi calling feature in December to users across India (except J&K) for uninterrupted and superior indoor calling. Airtel was the first telecom operator to bring the tech to India and has already crossed a userbase of 3 million in just two months. The telco aims to reach 10 million users by the end of the year!

The technology can be accessed over any home or public Wi-Fi network, which means no matter where you are, if you have a working Wi-Fi connection, you can make or receive a call without a hassle. In addition, it allows users to make HD calls to any network without any extra charges. Unlike WhatsApp Call, you make the call through your default dialer itself because you don’t have to download any third-party app to use this feature.

This technology has truly transformed the indoor network quality for Airtel mobile customers, especially those who live in high-population density areas in urban markets.

What makes Airtel WiFi calling great?

Airtel has always been a pioneer when it comes to advancement in the telecom industry in India. Not only was it the first to bring 4G, but Airtel also has a range of industry firsts to its credit. This time again, Airtel Wi-Fi calling brings to the forefront Airtel’s focus on making the lives of its customers easier.

Firstly, it works with all broadband connections, so no matter which Wi-Fi provider you are connected to, you can use Airtel Wi-Fi Calling seamlessly. Secondly, it supports over 100 devices across 16 brands and is constantly working towards bringing the service to more smartphones. Airtel Wi-Fi calling can be availed on smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, TECNO, SPICE, ITEL, Infinix, Mobiistar, CoolPad, Gionee, ASUS, Micromax, Xolo, and Panasonic. In fact, Airtel is the only network provider, unlike Jio, that offers the service on OnePlus handsets. Here’s the entire list: https://www.airtel.in/wifi-calling.

How does it work?

Activating Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone is quite simple - all you need is a supported handset and an Airtel 4G SIM. Next, upgrade the phone to the latest OS. Go to Settings > Wi-Fi & Internet > Sim & Network > Airtel Sim > Turn on Wi-Fi calling. Make sure you also have VoLTE option turned on and you are done. It’s time to experience indoor connectivity like never before, with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling!