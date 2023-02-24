How Can Coconut-Based Hair and Skin Oil Solve Your Winter Hair and Skin Problems

The winter months are here. If there is one common beauty product that we have consistently relied on to take care of the skin and hair concerns synonymous with the cold months is our trusted coconut-based hair oil.

If we go by recent trends, one common ingredient that beauty experts, dermatologists and skin care enthusiasts suggest for winter skin and hair care, is coconut-based skin and hair oil. Known for its many benefits, this wonder oil is steadily making its way from the kitchen to the skincare and haircare pantry.

Some Common Winter Hair & Skin Concerns

With the temperature outside steeply falling, you must have noticed subtle changes in your skin and hair texture. Your lips are chapping faster, your hair might look dry and lifeless, and even your skin feels dry and cracked. These are mere indications that your body is asking you to adapt your regime to accommodate the changing weather conditions.

Listed below are some of the most common winter hair and skin concerns and their possible causes:

Dry and lifeless hair: During winters, the cold and dry weather causes your hair to lose its moisture faster, making it look dull and dry. The best way to avoid it is to oil your hair regularly and cut back on the shampoo.

During winters, the cold and dry weather causes your hair to lose its moisture faster, making it look dull and dry. The best way to avoid it is to oil your hair regularly and cut back on the shampoo. Dandruff: Constant use of mufflers, scarves, and wool hats can cause sweat and dirt to build up on your scalp. Moreover, your scalp loses moisture, causing it to dry up. Under such circumstances, your hair becomes the breeding ground for fungi and yeast, causing dandruff. To avoid it, always ensure that your scalp is clean and you’re nourishing it right with a hair oil like Parachute Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil .

Constant use of mufflers, scarves, and wool hats can cause sweat and dirt to build up on your scalp. Moreover, your scalp loses moisture, causing it to dry up. Under such circumstances, your hair becomes the breeding ground for fungi and yeast, causing dandruff. To avoid it, always ensure that your scalp is clean and you’re nourishing it right with a hair oil like . Chapped Lips: Chapped and cracked lips are another common concern that most of us encounter every winter. But you can avoid it by following healthy measures like staying hydrated, using a good lip moisturizer or balm, scrubbing your lips, and dabbing your lips with skin oil for lips every night before bed.

Continue scrolling through to learn more about introducing coconut based hair/skin oil into your daily regime can help you tackle various skin and hair problems during winter.

Tackle Your Winter Hair & Skin Problems with Coconut based hair/skin Oil

Listed below are some reasons experts recommend introducing coconut-based skin/ hair oil in your skincare and haircare regime, especially during winter.

Act as a Moisturiser

Winter can wreak havoc on your hair and skin. In these harsh months, you must provide your skin and hair with much-needed extra loving, care, and attention. Experts say introducing coconut-based skin/ hair oil into your regular regime can work wonders for your skin and hair. It forms a protective layer on your skin and prevents the loss of moisture in dry weather. Thus, giving it a healthy and plump look.

Protects Hair from Damage

Some of the most common hair concerns that come with the arrival of the winter are dry hair, split ends, damaged hair, and excessive hair fall. All of these problems can be attributed to the dry weather conditions. However, providing your scalp with the necessary nourishment can help counter these concerns.

Experts recommend thoroughly massaging your scalp with coconut-based hair oil such as Parachute Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil, at least thrice a week, especially during winter. It deeply nourishes your scalp and minimizes these concerns to a great extent. Moreover, regular massaging your scalp promotes blood circulation in the scalp region, resulting in healthier, glossier, and thicker hair.

Reduces Dandruff

Extreme dryness or fungal growth on your scalp are the main factors that cause dandruff. Providing your scalp with proper care and nourishment can go a long way to prevent dirt and microbial from accumulating on your scalp.

However, in the winter months, we often cover up our heads to stay protected against the elements of the weather. It can be counter-productive, leading to sweat and germ build-up on your scalp. In addition to shampooing regularly, experts recommend massaging your scalp with coconut-based hair oil like Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Hot Oil. It contains black pepper which fights dandruff in winter.

Repairs Skin Barrier

The cold and arid weather can often play havoc with your skin’s appearance. Dark spots and uneven skin tone are recurring problems during the winter months. Experts often recommend gently massaging the areas with coconut-based skin oil during winter at night. It deeply nourishes your skin and repairs the skin barrier.

Coconut-Based Hair Oil Benefits for Our Winter Hair Concerns

As much as we love winters and all it has to offer, the arid, dry, and cold weather brings a set of skin and hair care problems. Some of these problems include hair fall, dry hair, split ends, flaky skin, chapped lips, and more. Therefore, it is essential to step up your skincare regime and give it deep nourishment, hydration, and extra care.

Modern-day dermatologists worldwide acknowledge coconut based skin oil as one of the best natural moisturizers because of its easy absorption and deep hydration properties.

But what makes this wonder oil our go-to solution for our winter hair and skin concerns? Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why coconut based hair oil is the go-to solution for so many of our winter hair concerns:

Coconut based hair oil has a high concentration of fatty acids like Oleic and Lauric Acids. These acids deeply nourish your hair.

The antimicrobial properties of coconut based hair oil help reduce itchiness, flakiness, and dry hair & scalp concerns.

Coconut based hair oil deeply penetrates your scalp skin to nourish it and forms a protective layer, effectively locking in the nourishment.

Conclusion

Coconut based hair/skin oil is a wonderful product that finds applications in all aspects of our lives. Because of coconut based skin and hair oil’s benefits, experts nowadays, suggest it as the go-to solution for various haircare and skincare problems.

The winter season can be especially harsh on your skin and hair. And we hope that you are now prepared to tackle some dry hair and skin concerns and help you achieve a healthy glow. So, go ahead and grab that bottle of Parachute Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil and rely on nature this winter!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Will applying coconut based hair oil on my scalp cause dandruff? Dandruff occurs because of dryness or fungal/yeast growth. Coconut based hair oil offers a two-pronged action against dandruff. Its anti-microbial properties actively reduce fungus and yeast from growing on your scalp. And its nourishing properties deeply moisturise your scalp and keep it hydrated at all times. I have oily, acne-prone skin. Is it okay to apply coconut based skin oil on my face daily? Coconut based skin oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can treat your acne and acne marks. Moreover, it can also prevent future breakouts. However, coconut based skin oil has a high quantity of fatty acids, so if you have extremely oily skin, it can clog pores, prompting breakouts. You must assess your skin type before introducing coconut based skin oil to your skincare regime. In case there are extreme acne conditions it is recommended to visit a dermatologist before the application of any product.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.