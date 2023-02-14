How Can Students Benefit From Having Internet At Schools?

New Delhi (India), February 13: Technology and the internet have completely changed the way how things are done. The way businesses are conducted, the way students learn, the way we communicate, the way we collaborate, etc., have completely changed because of technology.

Technology has made it possible for schools and students to learn in an effective way. The biggest tool that we have is the internet, on which you can find about literally anything. In schools and educational institutions, the internet has made it possible for students to access the learning material on the go. Having the internet at schools is very important and we will be exploring some of the ways in which students can benefit from having internet at schools:

Easy Collaboration

If the students have internet and WiFi available at schools then it becomes much easier for them to collaborate. With the help of the internet, students can quickly and easily share different assignments, projects, documents, and presentations with each other and learn the invaluable skill of teamwork.

Teamwork is a very important skill that is valued all over the world, especially in professional life. Not only can students learn how to be good team members and collaborate with their peers but it also helps with their studies as group projects, group discussions, and group learning are proven to be more effective than individual learning.

Learning Beyond The Classroom Walls

With the help of WiFi and the internet, students can carry on their learning beyond the classroom walls. Learning shouldn’t be restricted to the classroom walls only, it should very well extend beyond the classroom walls and with the help of the internet and devices like tablets and laptops, students can access text, video, and audio content that they cannot find in their textbooks and continue their learning activities.

Personalized Learning

Another major benefit of the internet for the students and their studies is that with the help of WiFi at schools, teachers can provide personalized instructions to students according to their learning styles. There are different platforms available such as email, chat groups, and portals with the help of which students can elaborate topics to students and provide personalized instructions so that they can learn in a better and more effective way.

The new trend that is going on around the world is that the teachers provide personalized learning and personalized instructions to each student so that they can learn at their own pace, in a personalized way.

Speeds Up The Learning Process

The internet and WiFi also speed up the rate of learning. If there is WiFi available in a school then it will become easier for the teachers to prepare their lessons as they can readily get the information that they want for the topic that they are going to teach without having to look for study material here or there.

And for students, it makes it easier to find relevant information about a test, assignment, or presentation. They no longer will have to search different textbooks for the study material, instead, they can get the results in just a few seconds and share learning documents and PDFs via ShareKaro. This is beneficial for teachers and students and it helps to speed up the learning process.

Increases Engagement With Technology

Another benefit of having the internet and different devices available at school is that it increases the engagement of students with technology. Technology has become a vital part of our lives and by having devices such as laptops, tablets, and PCs available, the students can learn about technology. They can also learn about how the computer works, how the internet works, how to configure the settings of the internet, how to use these devices for learning, how to access the learning material, and other technical stuffs like understanding data and analytics.

All of these aforementioned things are very important and students should know these things as technology is already a part of their lives outside the class and through school, their participation can increase in learning these things.

Easier & Faster Communication

Having access to the internet and WiFi at schools also means easier communications within the schools. With the help of the internet, it is easier for students to communicate with their classmates and also with teachers. Likewise, it is also easier for teachers to deliver their messages via GbWhatsapp to students and also stay in touch with fellow staff members.

Plus, it also encourages students to give their feedback, increase their participation in extracurricular activities and also voice their concerns to the administration in a comfortable and easy way. Not to mention that communication through the internet is faster than other modes of communication out there.

