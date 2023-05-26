How Can Working Capital Help Grow Your Small Business?

Running a small business requires you to manage numerous operational activities on a daily basis. From managing employees to keeping customers happy, there's always something that needs your attention. One aspect of running a successful business that can often get overlooked is working capital management. You need funds to manage business operations. Let’s dive deeper into how working capital can help scale up your small business.

What is working capital?

Working capital is the money your business has available to cover its day-to-day expenses. This includes things like utility payments, rent, maintenance costs, and payroll. Essentially, working capital is the cash you have on hand to keep your business running smoothly. Working capital is also important because it can help you take advantage of opportunities for growth. For example, if a supplier offers you a discount for buying in bulk, having enough working capital means you can take advantage of that offer and save money in the long run.

Why is working capital important?

Having enough working capital is essential for small businesses, especially those just starting out. As a business owner, you may or may not have enough working capital in hand. Depending on the business, a certain amount of profit can be rolled back into the business for running the day-to-day operations.

If you have a huge sum as working capital, you can take care of the day-to-day expenses of your business with ease. However, given the dynamic nature of business operations, you may need immediate funds at any time for unexpected circumstances. There may be an immediate need to buy inventory for a large order or irregular payments may impact operations. In such situations, the business may land up in financial obligations.

There are loans for businesses to avoid such situations and cover the operating expenses of your business. You can use these funds to maintain a healthy inflow and outflow of funds. Get up to Rs. 50 lakh with a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan. The collateral-free loan comes with the Flexi Loan facility wherein you need to pay interest only on what you borrow.



Growing your business with a healthy working capital

There are several ways that working capital can help grow your small business:

1. Invest in marketing and advertising

If you are just starting out or planning to expand, you will need to create awareness of your products or services. Advertising and marketing are effective ways of creating this awareness. If you have enough working capital, you will be able to set aside some funds for investing in promoting your business using marketing and advertising strategies.

2. Hire more employees

As your business grows, you'll likely need to hire more employees to keep up with demand. Having enough working capital means you can hire new employees without worrying about whether you'll be able to pay them.

3. Expand your product or service offerings

If you want to grow your small business, you need to be constantly looking for ways to improve and expand your product or service offerings. This can require significant investments in research and development, as well as new equipment and inventory. Having enough working capital means you can invest in these areas without risking the financial health of your business.

4. Take advantage of opportunities

Opportunities for growth can arise at any time and having enough working capital means you can take advantage of them when they do. For example, you may have the opportunity to purchase a competitor's business or expand into a new market. With enough working capital, you can take advantage of these opportunities without worrying about how you'll pay for them.

Tips for effective working capital management

You need to manage your cash flow, inventory, and accounts receivable and payable to ensure you always have enough working capital on hand. There are several strategies you can use to effectively manage your working capital:

1. Forecasting

Forecasting your cash flow can help you identify any potential shortfalls in working capital. This allows you to take proactive measures to avoid cash flow problems, such as negotiating payment terms with suppliers or adjusting your pricing strategy.

2. Inventory management

Managing your inventory effectively can help you avoid tying up too much working capital in excess inventory. This means regularly tracking your inventory levels and adjusting your orders to ensure you always have enough inventory on hand to meet demand without overstocking.

3. Accounts receivable and payable management

Managing your accounts receivable and payable effectively means staying on top of your invoicing and payment processes. This means sending out invoices promptly and following up with customers who are late in paying. It also means negotiating payment terms with suppliers to ensure you have enough time to pay your bills without negatively impacting your cash flow.

In conclusion, working capital is essential for the growth and success of small businesses. In case you need alternative sources of funds to grow your small business, you can consider taking a business loan. The loan can give you the cushion to buy new machinery, manage inventory, or make investments that can take your business to the next level.

