How Can You Save With Real Estate Express Coupon Code?

Real Estate Express is a real estate school that helps aspiring real estate professionals prepare for their examinations. Unlike many real estate schools, which offer training in a specific region or state, Real Estate Express courses are accredited nationwide.

They provide pre-license and post-license courses and have trained over 520,000, real estate brokers and agents. Real Estate Express caters to very busy individuals since the schedules are flexible. Therefore, you can learn anytime and anywhere.

Although there are no in-person lectures, the instructors are qualified and have years of experience in the real estate industry. Real Estate Express also has accreditation from both the ARELLO and IDECC, which shows the online school meets the quality standards.

How to save money at Real Estate Express

There are several ways to save money at Real Estate Express. One of these ways is the 30% discount that is available to new members. There are also other online coupons and in-store promo codes. You can enjoy the 30% new-user discount and other promo codes by following these steps:

Create your Real Estate Express account and then log in.

Choose your state by using "Select State", then use "Select Education" to choose the service.

Select the courses of your choice and add them to your cart.

Proceed to check out by clicking "My Cart."

Click on the "Apply" button to enter the Real Estate Express promo code.

Finish checking out to confirm your purchase and save money.

You can also invite your friends to enjoy a 35% discount on their purchases with coupons. Immediately after your friends make their purchase, you get a $25 Amazon gift card. Use the following tips to invite your friends:

Go to the Real Estate Express website.

From the upper navigation menu, choose "Refer a friend."

Input your personal details, after which you select "Invite Friends."

Follow the instructions on the screen to get your personalized invite link.

Make use of your unique link to invite your friends.

This link can be used as many times as possible, and you get $25 for every friend that makes a purchase.

You can also use a friend's link when you sign up so that you can enjoy the 35% discount.

Apart from the above methods, you can also save by using sales or clearance pages. This will allow you to enjoy additional discounts and save more money. Confirm if you can use stackable coupons, student discounts, senior discounts, or military discounts.

Get free guides and industry reports by subscribing to the Real Estate Express Career Hub. These will help you improve your skills so you can learn and earn. The Real Estate Express blog contains exam study tools, information on how to increase profits, and helpful tips on how to stage homes for sale.

Refund Policy for Real Estate Express

If you change your mind or you are not satisfied with any course, you get it from Real Estate Express, and you can get your money back. This is because Real Estate Express allows you to cancel all courses within a week of purchase.

For online courses, you get a 100% refund for a week. Simply reach out to the customer care representatives via telephone or email. However, you can claim a 100% refund on the first day for livestream courses. You only get a 75% refund for the remaining six days. But, you can choose to transfer to another course by paying a $50 fee.

Real Estate Express Money-Back Guarantee

There is a money-back guarantee option available, which is known as the "Exam Prep Master Pass or Don't Pay guarantee." This is to guarantee that you will pass the state licensing examination after finishing the course. Anyone who does not pass the licensing exam when they take it for the first time gets their money back completely.

How do coupon sites like Coupon Saturn help to save online with less effort?

Coupon Saturn assists you in getting the best deal when you shop. There are thousands of coupon codes for hundreds of brands and online stores already, and more stores are added each day. At Coupon Saturn, you will be sure to enjoy the maximum datacamp lifetime discount. Apart from saving time, you also save money since we help you search around the internet and test the coupons. All you have to do is use it to make your purchase.

