How CAST Imaging Helped Neptunus Accelerate Application Discovery & Documentation Efforts by 50%

In 2022, Neptunus, an engineering service provider offering asset management and repair solutions in power plants, drills, and sea vessels acquired Impedance DataVIB SAS, a French noise and vibration consultancy. The acquisition was part of a broader strategy to improve reliability, reduce OPEX of marine engines/rotating equipment. But Neptunus quickly realized a significant technical challenge as part of the acquisition: DataVIB Impedance’s diesel engine condition monitoring software was written and constantly modified for a decade in C++ with constant changes made to it without QA or documentation.

To gain control of the complex application, customize it, and ultimately deploy and make it bug free, the firm needed to fully analyze and understand all components, document them, debug the code base, and map out all dependencies to maintain & govern the application consisting of 500,000 lines of code.

“We wanted to read, document, and understand this new application to understand what was present,” said Narendra Kumar, engineering head of Neptunus. “Ideally, we could have just asked the technologists, but we knew we might not get the full story given the attrition and movement of team members who originally wrote the application. We started documenting on our own but quickly realized it would be all but impossible—there were just too many dependencies and calls to do too many functions, and putting together a manual flow chart would have taken months.”

Conquering Complex Applications: CAST Solution Mapped Intuitively

When he spoke to technical colleagues about the significant problems the Neptunus team faced, one of Kumar’s colleagues at Microsoft suggested CAST Imaging. The software intelligence product would enable the Neptunus team to understand the legacy software architecture nearly instantaneously—a far more compelling option than employing several resources to undertake the extremely time-intensive tasks around reading, researching, and documenting a complex code base.

“I was frankly amazed at how intuitively CAST could map out complex applications,” Kumar said of his impressions during the demo. “We thought this was the right product to give us an image of the architecture that would make it easy for someone junior to document it—not just for a senior software architect or engineer.”

After a brief RFP process, Neptunus deployed CAST Imaging to their AWS network boundary to ensure complete control and security around their application, assuaging all concerns from their infosec engineering partners. After about five weeks, the team was able to fully understand the code architecture, all its calls, expired dependencies, its overall framework, and the “path of least resistance” for documenting, modernizing, and maintaining the application. By about 10 weeks, the team also fully documented the application on Wordpress. The Neptunus team can accelerate application discovery and documentation efforts by almost 50%.

Going forward, the team plans to document all requirements for certification societies and any other potential product investors. Additionally, the team plans to leverage CAST Imaging’s software intelligence insights to proactively identify bugs, ensure it’s following all C++ protocols, and automate testing, as applicable.

Armed with software intelligence, Neptunus will use this strategy application to win more key clients for their core diesel engine maintenance system business.

CAST IMPACT

