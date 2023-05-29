How Clicbrics Is Spearheading Price Transparency In India’s Real Estate

In today's realm of home buying, where safety and improved access to factual information hold the utmost importance, transparency has taken centre stage and is empowering consumers with well-informed real estate choices.

Recognising the significance, Clicbrics steps in here with a fresh perspective.

As a renowned online residential real estate information provider in India, Clicbrics is dedicated to transforming the industry through trust and credibility. The platform is redefining how people must navigate the residential real estate market in India by offering a comprehensive set of features that revolutionises property discovery. It entrusts buyers with the price transparency they need to make confident investment decisions.

Clicworth, a property valuation tool, is the brainchild of Clicbrics, which has set its foot as a groundbreaking source to get the estimated value of properties in India. With details such as an address, property type, and floor, users can quickly access an estimated market price for a property anytime, 24*7.

Clicworth presently operates in eight Indian cities of Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. With an unwavering commitment to growth and progress, Clicworth envisions expanding its exceptional data-backed informational services across India soon.

As the accessibility of instant and accurate property valuations surges, the Indian real estate industry is experiencing newfound transparency, leading to improved decision-making and a more efficient market - and the advent of Clicworth in India heralds an exciting era of reshaping the entire residential real estate domain.

Unparalleled Transparency through Intelligent Data

Clicworth's rise to prominence owes much to its rock-solid data, serving as a treasure trove of insights in the ever-fluctuating real estate landscape. It integrates public, proprietary, and user-submitted data into an AI-based pricing model and considers numerous factors, such as recent sales, market trends, and neighbouring properties, that significantly impact the value of a property.

Providing users with their property's estimated market value has eliminated the need to approach different brokers, realtors, or agents for insights and estimates. By offering free access to reliable estimates, Clicworth safeguards buyers and sellers against overpaying and aids them in making informed choices that align with their financial well-being.

Locality Price Trends is another tool under Clicbrics that equips users with comprehensive data on changing property prices within specific localities. Users can make detailed comparisons between the highest and lowest prices in an area, gaining invaluable knowledge to aid their property decision-making process.

In addition, Transaction History, another essential feature provided by Clicbrics, offers deep insights into a property's past transactions. By examining a property's transaction history, users can determine its fair price, enabling confident investment decisions.

At Indian Residential Real Estate Consumer’s Service!

We have already seen how Zillow, the renowned US-based real estate platform, brought forth Zestimate—an automated home valuation tool—transforming the global home buying and selling landscape.

While real estate platforms have long existed in India, they did not tackle the crucial issue of providing customers with property price insights, an area where Zillow has already made great strides in the US.

Clicworth, under the umbrella of Clicbrics, is serving as an innovative valuation tool designed specifically for the distinctive needs of the Indian real estate market. It acknowledges this dynamic landscape of online real estate consumer behaviour and provides unparalleled authenticity and consumer-centric property price insights that cater to the needs of consumers.

Spearheading a Transformation in India's Home Search Experience

Clicbrics recognises the importance of understanding buyers' preferences and is dedicated to delivering AI-powered insights that are highly relevant and aligned with evolving customer needs. Through its platform, Clicbrics strives to transform information preferences into tailored offerings - and a liking for such an experience that focuses on transparency as the centre of things makes it an innovative frontrunner in the housing space today and in the years to come.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.