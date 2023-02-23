How Cosmup Academy is revolutionizing India’s Makeup Education?

The makeup industry is a billion-dollar market, with a wide range of products and services catering to different needs and preferences. However, when it comes to learning the art of makeup, most academies still rely on conventional methods and lack the technical expertise to truly elevate their students' skills.

Identifying the need, Kelly Gomes, a makeup artist and educator, started Cosmup with the vision of providing accessible and high-quality makeup education with a unique twist on traditional makeup courses by teaching the art of the "no makeup, makeup" look.

With an experience of over 10 years in the industry, Kelly is a renowned makeup artist who has traveled across the world, working with market giants such as Vogue, The Cosmopolitan, Flipkart, Jabong, Asos, and many more. The Cosmup Academy was started with the simple thought of bringing makeup education to one’s fingertips in the remotest of areas of the country. They have set a new bar by delivering high-quality, Live learning to thousands of students across the globe.

She says, “The most unique feature of our Makeup Course is the focus on the ‘No Makeup, Makeup’ look, which is a subtle approach to makeup that enhances one's features without covering them up with layers of products.”

Having said that, Cosmup Academy isn't just about the "no makeup, makeup" look. Students are also taught traditional makeup application, skincare, and even special effects.

Additionally, the Academy's curriculum is not limited to just makeup lessons. The academy also offers modules on promoting one's Freelance business and generating revenue through makeup services. This is an important aspect of the industry that many academies overlook, but Cosmup Academy recognizes the importance of teaching students how to market themselves and monetize their skills.

Kelly concludes, “Makeup is at its full glory across the world, and therefore many Makeup Academies are emerging every other day. Unfortunately, most of them teach through their conventional methods and don’t have the technical knowledge about Makeup as an art. And that’s where Cosmup fills the gap. With our unique approach to education and emphasis on technical skills and business training, Cosmup Academy is definitely one to watch in the makeup industry.”

More About Cosmup Academy

Cosmup Academy offers a wide range of makeup courses to cater to the needs of its students. Additionally, they offer courses in hairstyling and Nail art. According to the academy, they have over 15,000 students globally enrolled in their courses. Their online classes have been a game changer for many students who want to pursue makeup education but are not able to find the right options in their local area.

