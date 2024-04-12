How Dental Veneers are custom-designed?

Dental veneers is all about science and craftsmanship. Veneers are a cosmetic rather than a purely restorative procedure; and are a top choice for patients who intend to correct minor gaps between natural teeth. Veneers transform the appearance of the teeth, creating a reel-ready smile while enduring little to no discomfort. Cosmetic dentists often choose porcelain veneers over other restorative materials because they are no-prep or minimal prep, conserving the natural tooth structure. Dental veneers are not only about science but also the skill of a cosmetic dentist who crafts the smile hand in hand with master technician.

Due to their high aesthetic outcome and long-term predictability, dental veneers have become a common restorative procedure for anterior teeth. High-quality dental veneers fabricated at FMS Dental in-house Lab possesses certain attributes that bring life to them. These include colour, shape, size and custom characterization of the restorations, alignment and how they relate to neighbouring unaltered teeth. All these criteria help in providing patients with an improved version of their own smile. Dental veneers transform smile, rework the shape and colour of the teeth. FMS Dental Lab is known for -

Precision and Craftsmanship

There is no substitute for a skilled craftsman with an artistic eye and senior team comprising cosmetic dentists, prosthodontists and ceramic master technicians with in-house lab who understand and work as a team and crafts the veneers. Besides precision, longevity and durability, creation of a beautiful smile needs the cosmetic dentists and ceramic master technicians to work hand in hand, prepare the mock-up and do the changes as and when required. Our Prosthodontists take advantage of scanning and CAD-CAM technology by allowing the dental technician to design a mock-up of the proposed changes before the procedure commences. Thorough understanding of the material properties, custom shade and staining the veneers make them appear more lifelike.

When fabricating veneers, we follow stringent procedures and steps to give the required beautiful smiles.

Step 1 is good mock-up where the technician is instructed to fabricate what is required.

Step 2 is using glass ceramics like e-max for perfect fit.

Step 3 is try-in the mouth, also showing the patient with photos & videos of the mock-up, projecting on bigger screens to reconfirm the required smile to patient satisfaction.

Step 4 finishing, matching and checking of the veneers in various intensity lights.

Step 5 perfect fixation and finishing of the porcelain veneers by our cosmetic dentist.

The team of cosmetic dentists, master technicians and other related specialities working together passionately can give you the glorious smile.

Experience and Reputation

FMS Dental lab has highly experienced prosthodontists and technicians who regularly stay abreast of rapidly changing technology and materials. FMS consistently produces superior work of incredible beauty that fits correctly since its inception in 1997.

Advanced Technology

FMS uses a combination of advanced CAD-CAM technology, craftsmanship and artistic skill together to achieve the smile its patients are looking for. Porcelain veneers show excellent aesthetic results and predictable longevity of the treatment, while composite veneers can be considered as a good conservative option, but with less durability. Cosmetic dentist’s preference is the decisive factor for choosing the best suitable option for you.

