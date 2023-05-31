How do I choose a life insurance company?

In today's world, where uncertainty looms large over every aspect of life, it is essential to ensure that you and your family are financially protected in case of any unfortunate events. This is where life insurance comes in. Life insurance is a contract between an insurer and a policyholder, where the insurer promises to pay a sum of money to the designated beneficiaries upon the death of the insured. With the abundance of life insurance companies offering plans in the market, it becomes necessary to choose a trustworthy company for a hassle-free future.

Choosing the right life insurance company is crucial, as selecting the wrong one can be a costly mistake. It can lead to rejected claims, lack of transparency, and additional financial burdens, to name a few. Researching and understanding the different aspects of life insurance companies is essential in finding the best saving plan for you.

Claim settlement ratio

One aspect to consider is the claim settlement ratio of a company. The claim settlement ratio is the percentage of claims settled by an insurance company out of the total claims received. A higher claim settlement ratio indicates that the company has a good track record of fulfilling its claims. It is important to note that this ratio varies from year to year, and it is essential to look at the trend over the past few years to get a better understanding of the company's performance.

Solvency ratio

Another important aspect is the solvency ratio of a company. The solvency ratio is the measure of an insurance company's ability to meet its financial obligations. It indicates the company's financial stability and its capacity to pay claims. A higher solvency ratio indicates that the company is financially stable and can fulfill its obligations in the long run.

Persistency ratio

The persistence ratio is also an important factor to consider. The persistence ratio is the percentage of policies that are renewed by policyholders. A higher persistency ratio indicates that the company has a good track record of retaining its customers, which can be indicative of customer satisfaction.

In addition to these aspects, the choice of investment offers and riders is also important. Different companies offer different investment options and riders, and it is essential to choose the ones that suit your needs and goals.

One company that has been providing excellent service for years is Canara HSBC Life Insurance. With a claim settlement ratio of 98.57% for the financial year 2021-22, the company has a good track record of fulfilling its claims. The solvency ratio of the company is also healthy, indicating that it is financially stable and capable of fulfilling its obligations.

The company offers a range of plans to suit different needs and goals. One plan that stands out is the Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan. It promises guaranteed returns no matter how the market behaves, making it a safe and reliable investment option. The plan offers a choice of three policy terms and three premium payment options, giving customers the flexibility to choose what works best for them. Here are a few benefits of the plan:

Gift of Guarantee : The iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan offers a gift of guarantee to the policyholder, which ensures that the policyholder receives a guaranteed payout at the end of the policy term, irrespective of market fluctuations.

Boost your Maturity Benefit : The policyholder can boost their maturity benefit by adding top-up premiums at any time during the policy term. This feature ensures that the policyholder receives a higher payout at maturity.

Payor Premium Protection : The plan offers payor premium protection, which ensures that the policy remains in force in case of the policyholder's death or disability. This feature is especially beneficial for policyholders who have taken the policy for their children.

Pay as you like : The policyholder has the flexibility to choose the premium payment frequency according to their convenience. The options include monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly premiums.

Tax Benefits : The iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan offers tax benefits under Section 80C and Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Conclusion

In conclusion, choosing the right life insurance company is crucial, and it requires thorough research and understanding of different aspects. The claim settlement ratio, solvency ratio, persistence ratio, and choice of investment offers and riders are some of the factors to consider. Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a reliable company that has been providing excellent service for years. The plan is a safe and reliable investment option that promises guaranteed returns no matter how the market behaves.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.