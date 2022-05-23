How docNmeds is a one-stop solution to all your e-medical needs

In the turbulent world, where the people were eclipsed by the horrific Covid-19. This has made everyone think that life is precious. Advance healthcare systems that are well equipped with artificial intelligence as healthcare is one of the most vital fields. Usage of advanced digital technologies and telecommunication attributes to e-healthcare systems. This is alongside the traditional “offline” patient care approach and is aimed at improving the medical documentation and keeping track of the patient’s health in the most technologically enhanced manner.

Headquarters in Hyderabad, docNmeds e-healthcare solution provider that offers Healthcare E-Commerce solutions in Hyderabad/Telangana/Andhra and aims to expand across Pan India

Mission: Our mission is to ensure that we liaise with only trusted pharmaceutical companies, doctors, nurses, diagnostics, and other healthcare professionals to ensure that docNmeds source and supply quality drugs and consultations to our customers to make healthcare understandable, accessible and affordable says Gaddam Sanjeeva Reddy, Founder & CEO of the company.

Vision: Our vision is to ensure that we are the preferred Healthcare E-Commerce company starting from Hyderabad/Telangana/Andhra and expanding to Pan-India through our supply of quality drugs, consultations, nursing, and labs, where we will be offering the best prices for these drugs to our customers and getting best consultants on board.

Our aim is also to be one of the leading brands in the industry by the year 2023.

Founding Members of The Company

docNmeds is founded by Gaddam Sanjeeva Reddy, who is the Founder and CEO of the company. Regarding G.Sanjeeva Reddy, he is an alumni of OU – 2008 Batch and honored with MCA with 14+ years of experience in information technology – software & mobile app development and handling the business with MNC clients in India & USA. He has also founded another technology company that deals in Development, Staffing, RPO Services and technology stack such as: AI/ML, Data Science, Blockchain, IoT Solutions. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sanjeevareddygaddam/

Yasir Khan - who is a COO of docNmeds and has 12+ years of experience with domestic and international exposure in operations, multichannel, product distributions, and Marketing involving both start-up and growth organizations.

He has a demonstrated history of co-founding multiple start-ups in different countries and sectors: Information Technology, ECommerce, BPO, HealthCare, Automation, Agriculture, Drones, Robotics, NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Cryptocurrency, and Services Industries. https://www.linkedin.com/in/mdyasirkhan/

Funding Raised till Now

The company is funded with INR 1.3Cr, which has been raised so far as the Pre-Seed round.

About Team

With a team of around 12 people and has generated revenue of INR 2.53Cr till now.

How docNmeds divergent from other healthcare start-ups in India

docNmeds is a next-generation Smart O-Portal that combines Pharmacy, Doctor Consultation, Diagnostics, Nursing, Health-Care, and Technological Services such as Medicine Vending Machines and Health Records to benefit its users with its online and offline presence. Many beneficial impacts have been seen like this that can substantially reduce the adverse drug events through decision support systems. In rural areas, where advanced technology is usually scarce, e-healthcare systems, primary healthcare providers can provide consultations through a direct connection to the urban health specialists.

In the nutshell, at docNmeds, we are creating an ecosystem for the e-healthcare industry.

Key attributes of documents till now:

• We have grown more than 100% in revenue YoY

• We have started our journey from Hyderabad and expanded our logistics all over Telangana and other states such as Andhra, Karnataka, and Tamil Naidu (initial stage expansion).

The company is in the process of R&D of AI/DL/ML to implement the product for a better outcome. Also, docNmeds are yet to introduce Medicine Vending Machines in India to sort the reachability process and reduce operational expenses.

Plans for Next Three Years

• Solidify a glowing reputation as a service-based business that always exceeds customers’ expectations.

• Enhance the application of Web & Mobile with the latest technologies.

• Complete at least 80+ Franchise & Units in Pan-India.

• Expansion to Global Market.

Challenges in the Industry:

• No proper knowledge of healthcare eCommerce

• Poor product search & innovations

• Not enough information

• Hidden fees and expensive shipping

• Customer service

• Multiple websites for different services

In addressing the challenges, Founder Sanjeeva says,” We are engaging and teaching customers with more knowledge on healthcare eCommerce. Also, in the process to implement AI/ML in the product for better product search. Each product will have in-detailed information along with suggestions & ratings.

With this, wishing all the best for future endeavors, documents are determined to scale high by shunning the dilemma of the e- healthcare system in India.

