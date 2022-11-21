How e-com giant Flipkart is powering India’s retail growth story

India is amongst the fastest-growing economies in the world today and e-commerce has acted as one of the major pillars of this growth, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic when customers across the country transitioned to online retail as the preferred platform for all kinds of purchases.

As retail moved online and powered the growth of the economy, major e-commerce players such as Flipkart have acted as key catalysts as they offer small businesses, local artisans and weavers located in remote locations dotting the length and breadth of our country a platform through which they can showcase their wares to more than one billion plus customers. To gain market access, these small players no longer need to create a wide range of products. E-commerce platforms have offered them an opportunity they would never have got in an offline world.

In an exclusive conservation with Hindustan Times, Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, shared his perspective on India’s e-commerce ecosystem and how players such as Flipkart have leveraged technology to power change.

“What e-commerce has done is basically bring pan India market access for smaller players. Technology enables you to reach every consumer across the country, not just for domestic consumption but you can actually partner with global players and become a part of the global supply chain. So, I think the opportunity to unlock for smaller businesses, particularly in reaching consumers and growing their businesses is outstanding. They have the opportunity to reach a billion plus customers and we feel proud of enabling that market access for these players,” he said.

The pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty caused by lockdowns, resultant supply chain disruptions, and falling demands, due to which smaller businesses had a tough time staying afloat. “That is where the real impact of e-commerce came to the fore because local businesses were not able to function. So imagine, when you get a new life by using e-commerce and innovations to access consumers, it actually changes the game,” Kumar said.

Covid became a tipping point for a lot of digital transformation that happened, and actually created a lot of jobs on-ground. Today, there are almost two lakh people working on the Flipkart supply chain.

“There are almost two lakh kiranas who are an integral part of our supply chain. Out of the almost 100 million deliveries that Flipkart does in a month, more than 30 percent are enabled by these kiranas. It is an inclusive ecosystem that has been created where everybody is benefiting from the role of technology,” said Kumar.

But, with so many sellers on board, how does a large platform like Flipkart ensure that the quality of products and services being offered does not get compromised, “We have 450+ million registered consumers on Flipkart who are here only for quality of products and services and to have an inherent trust in the brand. With 100 million deliveries a month, the process is seamless and continues to see the growth of not just sellers but consumers into the ecosystem. We also do periodic checks on products and if the consumer feedback is not favorable, it actually goes into deciding the rating of the seller and the product,” he said.

Today, a massive virtual immersive experience is unfolding on Flipkart to enhance the overall levels of customer experience. For example, if you want to buy a sofa, you can take a photo of your living room on the app and see how the sofa looks placed there virtually. You can even test out what your favorite celebrities are endorsing, like cosmetics, apparel, or even shoes, by trying it on yourself using augmented reality.

“This makes the consumer feel very satisfied based on that experience and also reduces the returns process dramatically because then you have already seen the fitment and how it looks,” he said.

Flipkart has been driving inclusive growth and democratizing e-commerce in the country by making it accessible to everyone and including more partners in the digital transformation game that is unfolding in India. “The whole idea is to get more consumers and sellers into the ecosystem and build partnerships in between. So, whether it is kiranas, or smaller businesses who work on products which are very niche, or resellers, the whole idea of inclusivity is to enable anyone sitting at home to become an entrepreneur,” he said.

Through its Samarth initiative, Flipkart has been working with the State and government agencies to include more MSMEs, smaller companies, and those run by specially-abled people into the ambit of e-commerce. The idea is to show the real impact of technology by bringing those who are at the bottom of the pyramid to the limelight by giving them market access. In Flipkart’s case, it is by turning local artisans, weavers, farmers, or women into entrepreneurs.

“As a group, we want to make sure that we use technology to bring efficiency and stitch it all together. And that is where the inclusivity comes in, because we are able to get more and more people into the ecosystem, and offer improved livelihood opportunities, which is an amazing thing that any industry can do because India needs more jobs today,” he continued.

But, this growth does not come at the cost of the planet. On the sustainability front, Flipkart wants to use technology to make an impact in a sustainable manner. “I think that today's consumer is more discerning. They watch what the companies are doing. We have eliminated 100 percent plastic from our supply chain from a packaging perspective. One of our warehouses near Kolkata is platinum rated – it is water positive, uses renewable energy, and EVs are on the last mile. As an operational supply chain, we are right up there on sustainability frontiers,” he further said.

As per the recent Flipkart-Bain report, India’s e-retail market is estimated to be $50 billion in 2022, growing at 25% over 2021. “The opportunity for unlocking that value is huge and we must utilize it for further growth, success, and going global. I believe the transformation that you've seen in the last couple of years is outstanding and what we are doing to make sure people are able to take advantage of it from all perspectives.” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.