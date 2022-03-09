How GLAU’s education system enables its students to excel in their career

"Education's purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one." - Malcolm Forbes

With a 23-year legacy of educational excellence, GLA University has evolved as one of the best private universities in Uttar Pradesh. The success of GLAU lies within its robust education system, which is designed to prepare job-ready professionals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GLA believes in the experiential learning of its students beyond the four-walled classrooms. The hands-on training enables GLAians to learn what the industry demands, and this is how they excel in their careers. Students at GLA stand out from the crowd owing to the unmatched quality of education amalgamated with an industry-oriented approach.

At GLA, students are encouraged to experiment at 157 state-of-the-art labs within the university premises. Each department of engineering & science has a separate lab. Moreover, the industry leaders like SIEMENS and Rockwell Automation have set up industrial labs on the campus.

New Gen IEDC (New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre) also sets GLA apart. It is a program launched by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At New Gen IEDC, fresh entrepreneurship ideas of students are nurtured. As a result, many GLAians have successfully rolled out their start-ups with the support of IEDC. Moreover, it strengthens the education system at GLA with a 100% focus on motivating students for their entrepreneurial journey.

The faculty determines the education system at a university. GLA University has a great group of 525+ faculty members. All the teachers are drawn from premier institutions like IITs, NITs, etc. Under the aegis of such learned faculty, the students get comprehensive career guidance; not only classroom learning.

The GLA Training & Placement Cell (TPC) bids a special mention to guide students with career-centric training. The TPC has collaborated with 750+ global recruiters to conduct the placement drives, and that’s why the placement records are getting better each year. In the previous placement, students were placed with packages up to Rs. 32 LPA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The GLA Training & Placement Cell (TPC) collaborated with 750+ global recruiters to conduct the placement drives.

Apart from on-boarding recruiters, the TPC also imparts various training programs for the students to help them nail the interviews. Such workshops by TPC infuse the students with confidence and knowledge to face the corporate interviews.

The frequent guest lectures by eminent personalities like Physics Maestro Prof. H.C. Verma and renowned author Mr. Chetan Bhagat are insightful. The experience shared by the global luminaries works as the guiding light for GLAians to move their careers in the right direction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university hosts frequent guest lectures by eminent personalities.

GLA University has adopted a modern pedagogical approach beyond the four-walled classrooms. It conducts corporate training programs, industrial visits, workshops and whatnot to prepare its students to face the cutthroat competitive age with immense confidence and efficiency.

GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India, holding the 12B status by UGC. In addition, an alumni base of over 30,000 across the globe has brought GLA to the league of premier institutions in India, offering a gateway to global success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GLA has been ranked among the front-runners by the prestigious bodies for the excellence of its education system. Some of the esteemed rankings bagged by GLA are:

- Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 Ranking in Band Excellence

- Among the 12 private universities in India to get 12B status by UGC

- Accredited with ‘A’ grade by NAAC

- International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) accredited for its business programs

- Ranked #1 in INDIA amongst the Top Emerging Engineering Institutes in survey 2018 by Times of India

- Best Private University in UP Survey 2019 & 2020 by Dainik Jagran

- Best Private University in UP in Engineering by Survey 2018

- National Employability Award among the Top 10% engineering campuses nationally 2019 by 'aspiringminds'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Ranked #3 in UP for BBA by 'The India Today Group'

GLA University has evolved owing to its excellent education system centred on creating an environment where students gain hands-on training aligned with industry requirements. It aims at preparing future leaders capable of conquering all the challenges of personal and professional life. So step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career.