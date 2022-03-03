How GuruQ is changing the face of learning in India

For every parent, the education of their child is of utmost priority. While every family realizes the value of imparting quality education for the young ones, the challenge that they are presented with is the time to juggle between work and home. “Together Quotient” conducted a survey of more than 1,800 fathers and mothers which revealed that a sizeable number of parents feel unsatisfied with the levels of involvement with the child. A lot of urban mothers have also joined their partners on the corporate treadmill which allows them little or no time to invest in their children’s education.

With these changing situations, parents have to leave the onus of their child’s education at the hands of school and tuitions. GuruQ is India’s Best Tutoring Platform that allows the students to connect with the right tutors effortlessly. Parents and students are faced with the challenge of finding the right tutors who can provide quality education coupled with affordability. GuruQ exactly addresses this need by providing you with a cohesive ed-tech platform that provides on-demand tutoring with adherence to global quality standards.

GuruQ believes that every student can be successful if they received the right guidance by the right people, at the right time and in the right manner. In order to ensure this, GuruQ onboards its tutors after a rigorous multi-level vetting process (includes verifying their knowledge, qualifications, experience, skills, teaching techniques & background) and only the best tutors are inducted into the GuruQ community.

The GuruQ platform students have the opportunity to personalize their tuitions classes with respect to the mode of class (offline or online), type of class (individual or group) and budget. They can select a tutor and book classes at short notice and/or even booking them with selected tutors by the hour for special needs such as revision and exam preparation.

GuruQ is unique and different from any other apps owing to the following reasons:

Learner Centric: The GuruQ platform is centered around how students can make the most of their limited time and resources. Students can use various search parameters to quickly and easily find tutors to match their exact requirements. Students can get on-demand tutoring anywhere, anytime.

Tech Powered: The founder Minal Anand understands the significance of technology, and had created an elaborate and extremely user-friendly dashboard that provides easy and effective usage of the platform. Diverse functionalities have been integrated to provide an end-to-end one-stop learning solution.

Quality Driven: In order to deliver true quality, GuruQ helps students make informed decisions based on unbiased reviews & ratings of tutors by other students and parents. Moreover, the GuruQ team continually monitors and ensures that all tutors are meeting the Quality Standards that we demand from our tutors.

GuruQ does not offer video tutorials. It is the 'Skype' of teaching, learning of subjects and educational content, where tutors and students interact and get every concept explained and every doubt cleared. The additional feature of an in-built video conference with a whiteboard and screen-sharing option available in the app for all students would be an added advantage.

GuruQ doesn’t follow the ‘one size fits all’ model because every student is unique and has different needs. Students have the flexibility of customizing each class with their tutor and studying exactly what they want to. In addition, they can also make custom study plans with their tutor. The objective of this platform is to make life easier for student’s parents and tutors.

Every student today has the accessibility and the means to learn using GuruQ. The face of education is changing in India since now quality education is available hassle free at one’s own convenience. What sets GuruQ apart is how the platform has leveraged technology and created a specialized tech-enabled platform where students and tutors connect with ease to impart as well as receive learning.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.