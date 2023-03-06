How health insurance helps you save taxes and provide financial security from medical expenses?

As you start to plan your investments for the next financial year and look to save taxes in the process, health insurance can be a highly useful and effective investment option. It not only gives you financial protection during a medical emergency but also provides tax benefits, making it a win-win scenario.

This article will give you an overview of how to avail tax benefits with a health insurance policy.

Tax benefit on health insurance policy

You can get tax exemption on premiums paid towards your health insurance policy under relevant sections of the Income Tax Act of 1961. As per this act, if you are below 60 years of age, you can claim up to Rs. 25,000 tax exemption. If you are paying for your parents above 60 years old, you can get tax benefits up to Rs. 50,000.

Suppose you are 30 years old and pay a premium of Rs. 30,000. One of your parents is 65 years old, and the premium towards his/her health insurance is Rs. 40,000. In this case, you can claim up to Rs. 25,000 for your policy and Rs. 50,000 for your parent’s health insurance. This gives you a total tax benefit of up to Rs. 65,000 (Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 40,000). If your parent is below 60 years old, tax deduction will be up to Rs. 25,000.

In case, you and your parents both are above 60 years old. You can claim tax exemption up to Rs. 1 lakh. This means you get benefits up to Rs. 50,000 each on the health insurance policies.

If you have a multi-year health insurance policy, you can still claim for tax exemption every year. Suppose you have paid one premium of Rs. 30,000 against a 3-year health insurance policy. You can claim tax benefits of Rs. 10,000 every year for three years.

Advantages of saving tax with a health insurance policy

Protect your savings and stay financially secure during medical emergencies

Reduce tax deductions from your salary since the amount you pay as premiums are deducted from your taxable income

How to claim tax deductions on your health insurance policy

Claiming for a tax deduction on your health insurance policy is easy. You can claim tax exemption when filing Income tax Returns (ITR).

Choose the relevant section under the deductions column while filing the ITR

Fill in criteria such as self, self and family, self and parents as per the age group

Submit the premium payment document for the policies

You can also declare your investment at your workplace by providing supporting documents. The company will likewise update the system and tax will not be deducted from your salary.

Health insurance benefits you in more ways than just saving tax

Apart from tax benefits, a health insurance policy offers huge financial support when you need it the most. Health complications, whether it is serious or minor, can impact your income and savings. A health insurance policy saves you from spending out of your pocket and depleting your savings. It helps you focus on treatment and recovery and provides access to the best healthcare services without worrying about funds.

With digital insurance providers, buying a health insurance policy online has become quick and hassle-free. Bajaj Finance brings you a 100% digital platform Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall that hosts an array of comprehensive health insurance policies from leading insurance companies in India. Visit Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall to buy comprehensive health insurance policies online with zero paperwork.

Disclaimer : T&C Apply .Bajaj Finance Limited (‘BFL’) is a registered corporate agent of third party insurance products having IRDAI composite registration number CA0101.Please note that, BFL does not underwrite the risk or act as an insurer. Your purchase of an insurance product is purely on a voluntary basis after your exercise of an independent due diligence on the suitability, viability of any insurance product. Any decision to purchase insurance product is solely at your own risk and responsibility and BFL shall not be liable for any loss or damage that any person may suffer, whether directly or indirectly. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions and exclusions please read the product sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. Tax benefits applicable if any, will be as per the prevailing tax laws. Tax laws are subject to change. BFL does NOT provide Tax/Investment advisory services. Please consult your advisors before proceeding to purchase an insurance product

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.