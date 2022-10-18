How Healthnovo’s First Mile Clinics Are Changing the Indian Healthcare Landscape

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Healthnovo is one of India’s fastest emerging primary healthcare providers paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future in the space. Established with a view of giving back to society during the pandemic, Healthnovo makes primary healthcare clinics and general physicians more accessible for a seamless healthcare experience for all its patrons. Additionally, they also provide doorstep medical facilities. After touching more than 10,000 lives over the past 6 months - it has come to be known as one of the most promising new services in the Indian Healthcare space.



With a view to provide a one-stop-solution for all their patrons, they have set up ‘First Mile Clinics’ - a franchise based platform that aims to make clinics more accessible than ever before. With compassionate and qualified healthcare professionals, the FMC is not limited to only those patients that actively require treatment, but also those that want to keep their health in-check on a regular basis. “The idea is that patrons will be able to get out of their houses and visit a clinic with industry leading facilities within the first mile,” said Rima Sunit. The provision of cutting edge healthcare services at affordable rates sets Healthnovo apart as it scales beyond the densely populated areas within Maharashtra to more and more rural locations where such healthcare services may not be commonplace. The fact that these FMC’s will enable entrepreneurs without any prior healthcare experience to operate an industry leading clinic in collaboration with Healthnovo’s healthcare experts and provide employment opportunities across rural and urban India is an added bonus.



First Mile Clinics serve patrons across Mumbai at locations like Bandra, Kurla, Kanjurmarg, Ghatkopar and Mahim. Their presence outside Mumbai is on the up as they plan on adding to their pre-existing locations at Kolhapur, Pune and Solapur. They also plan on establishing FMCs at Western Railway Stations and at all Districts in Maharashtra.



Patrons can avail primary screening services at the ever increasing number of Healthnovo FMC locations. Another feature of Healthnovo FMCs is that they diagnose various diseases through compact machines that are otherwise not available at generic health clinics. Not only that, in a world where most clinics use locally maintained patient records and in some extreme instances, even handwritten ones, Healthnovo’s cloud based app patient database makes sure that patients are kept updated about their health without having to lift another finger.



When speaking on this, Co-founder Abhay Deshpande said, “I cannot tell you the number of times I have seen patients come in and say that they don't have their records from previous clinics because they misplaced them or that they don't know where their prescriptions are. A cloud database like ours, puts an end to these menial struggles as all Healthnovo FMC locations across India are able to access your full history of health records - the importance of which cannot be understated in providing proper healthcare support.”



Co-founder Rima Sunit said, “We plan on making Healthnovo FMCs accessible to more and more Indians as we bring on board newer collaborators. We also have made the entire ecosystem mobile. This enables us to have corporate and residential society screening camps. It has already enabled us in catering to a wider pool of patrons. We want to help create a society where more and more individuals care for their health proactively rather than reactively.”



Healthnovo also provides comprehensive health checkup camps with cutting edge diagnostic tools operated by experienced healthcare professionals. As Rima Sunit alluded to in her statement, the healthcare checkup camps are yet another way that Healthnovo is promoting a proactive outlook on personal health and welfare within the nation. Individuals that have participated in these camps have testified to how the experience was unique, as the norm in India so far has been to get tested only when one falls sick. Healthnovo however wants to turn this perception on its head and propagate a lifestyle where individuals get tested on a regular basis thereby being up-to-date with their health and fitness.



Along with basic lab testing and quick results, Healthnovo FMCs also offer super specialty doctor consultations over video conferences and in-house appointments. Not only that, Healthnovo lets general practitioners and pharmacy owners convert their clinics into Healthnovo First Mile Clinics. Vinod Shinkar of Janhit Pharmacies is one of many pharmacy owners who recently partnered with Healthnovo and converted all his 28 clinics to Healthnovo FMCs in a phase-wise manner.



Healthnovo is taking a holistic approach to healthcare solutions on a broader level and providing one-stop solutions for all patron’s health needs. With innovative solutions backed by cutting edge technology, Healthnovo has announced itself as one of India’s fastest emerging healthcare providers. If things go as planned, you may soon be visiting a Healthnovo FMC near you.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.