How India donates - Insights from data across the country

Since 2016, India has seen a marked shift in the way payments are made. Smartphone penetration, the availability of high speed data and the Jan Dhan program have been three big enablers for payments going digital. The success of UPI, and its ubiquity and nation-wide acceptance, have given a further fillip to this effort. In an interesting trend, digital payments are now powering many diverse use cases - from bill payments to money transfers, investments to even donations.

India has always been a country with a strong cultural ethos of giving back. As the country has gone digital, the way we donate has also changed. For instance, the donations category which was launched on PhonePe last year, has already grown to include more than 30 causes affiliated with verified foundations like GiveIndia, HelpAge India, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, CRY, Teach for India and more. Our users can choose to donate meals and rations to underprivileged families, support a child’s education and women welfare - but perhaps the biggest contribution has come in the form of COVID relief donations. During the current pandemic, Indians donated generously to help with oxygen cylinder supply, relief ration packages and medical assistance.

The PhonePe Pulse data shows that charity efforts that received the highest amount of donations have been focused on pandemic relief efforts as well as natural disaster relief funds. Project O2, which contributed towards boosting oxygen supply during the second wave, has received over Rs. 3.4 Crores till date. Other notable causes include West Bengal Flood Relief efforts (Rs. 47 Lakhs), Akshaya Patra Foundation’s child welfare initiatives (Rs. 1.2 Crores) and HelpAge India initiatives (Rs. 17 Lakhs). A majority of the NGOs live on the PhonePe app provide help and care to women, children and the elderly from underprivileged backgrounds - populations that are most in need of support.

The category trends have shown that this spirit of generosity is reflected across India. The highest amount of donations have come in from Maharashtra (Rs. 7.5 Crores), followed by Karnataka (Rs. 7 Crores) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs. 6.6 Crores). Not far behind are Delhi (Rs. 4.1 Crores) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs. 3.9 Crores).

When we talk to our users we realise that a lot of them always wanted to do their bit and donate for causes close to their heart, but did not know where to start. With Donations going digital, they are able to easily find and donate to a cause they believe in. It is heartening to be able to enable this change.

- This article is authored by Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, PhonePe