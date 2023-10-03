How Indians can obtain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship?

Obtaining dual citizenship has become an increasingly popular option for Indians seeking to expand their global mobility, access new business opportunities, and enhance their quality of life. One such attractive option is obtaining citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis, a Caribbean nation known for its beautiful landscapes, stable economy, and advantageous citizenship-by-investment program. St Kitts and Nevis citizenship allows investors to expand their travel and business opportunities. Additionally, they can optimize taxes and pass citizenship to children.

5 Reasons for Indians to Obtain St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship

St Kitts and Nevis CBI program was ranked 1st in the annual investment programs report 2023. It allows obtaining citizenship in about 6 months by investing at least $250,000 in the country’s economy. Here’s why to consider St Kitts and Nevis:

1. Tax optimisation. Tax residents of St Kitts and Nevis do not pay income and inheritance tax; dividends, interests, royalties, and capital gains are also not levied.

2. Business opportunities. St Kitts and Nevis citizens can set up businesses in the country and expand their presence on the international market.

3. A second home. St Kitts and Nevis is a great place for holidays and can become a safe haven in case of unforeseeable circumstances in the country of current residence.

4. Increased global mobility. St Kitts and Nevis enjoy global mobility and conveniently travel around the world.

5. Privileges in the Commonwealth of Nations and the Caribbean Community countries. As St Kitts and Nevis is a member of these organisations, its citizens enjoy benefits in other member states. For example, businessmen get access to the CARICOM single market that features free movement of goods, services, labour, and capital across 20 countries.

6. Visa-Free Travel: St. Kitts and Nevis passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 150 countries, including the United Kingdom and the European Union Schengen Area.

7. Political Stability: The nation boasts a long history of political stability, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking security and stability.

8. Citizenship-by-Investment Program: The Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program allows individuals to obtain citizenship by investing in the country's economy, primarily through real estate or a contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF).

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship, you must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a clean criminal record.

Provide proof of the source of funds for your chosen investment option.

Pass due diligence checks conducted by the St. Kitts and Nevis government.

Ways to get St Kitts and Nevis citizenship for Indians

St Kitts and Nevis legislation allows foreigners to obtain citizenship by three main paths:

1. By descent, if born to a St Kitts and Nevis citizen.

2. By registration, if being a spouse or a widow of a St Kitts and Nevis citizen.

3. By naturalization, if permanently residing in St Kitts and Nevis for 14 years.

A spouse, financially dependent children under 25, and financially dependent parents over 65 can acquire citizenship with the investor.

Options available for Indians under the St Kitts and Nevis CBI program

The first option is a $250,000+ non-refundable contribution to the Federal Consolidated Fund. The St Kitts and Nevis government uses the invested capital to develop education, healthcare, tourism, culture, and alternative energy.

The second option is to buy real estate in the country. $400,000+ can be invested in a share in an approved real estate project or a condominium with an Approved Private Home status. The investor can also purchase a single-family private home. In this case, a home should have an Approved Private Home status and cost at least $800,000.

Real estate should be held for at least 7 years. After that, an investor can return the investment and sell the property to another CBI program participant.

The third option is public good investment. In this case, the investor contributes at least $250,000 to an Approved Public Benefit Project. The investment does not generate income, and after the project’s completion, the real estate becomes the property of St Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to the investment sum, an applicant has to pay state, administrative, processing, and Due Diligence fees. The total amount depends on the number and age of applicants and starts from $10,661 for a single investor.

How to obtain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship from India

When participating in the St Kitts and Nevis CBI program, an Indian investor should complete several steps:

1. Choose a certified agent who will provide assistance throughout the process.

2. Prepare documents. This step takes 2—4 weeks. The investor prepares documents, including passports, birth and marriage certificates, and bank statements.

3. Pass Due Diligence, which takes 4 months. All applicants over 16 are subject to this check. As a part of Due Diligence, applicants undergo an online or in-person interview.

4. Fulfil the investment condition. Within 3 months after application approval, the main applicant must invest as per the chosen option.

5. Get naturalisation certificates. In 4 weeks, applicants receive naturalization certificates in person or at an approved embassy or consulate. Afterwards, St Kitts and Nevis passports are issued based on these certificates.

Main points of getting St Kitts and Nevis citizenship for Indians

1. Indians can obtain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by descent, registration, naturalization, and investment.

2. Getting citizenship by investment takes about 6 months and requires at least $250,000 plus additional fees. The investment options include a contribution to the Federal Consolidated Fund, an Approved Public Benefit Project investment, and a real estate purchase.

3. An investor can include their spouse, financially dependent children under 25, and financially dependent parents over 65 in the application.

Conclusion

For Indians seeking a gateway to enhanced global mobility, economic opportunities, and a higher quality of life, St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship offers an attractive avenue. By following the established citizenship-by-investment procedures and meeting eligibility criteria, you can open the door to a world of possibilities while enjoying the beauty and tranquility of this Caribbean paradise.

