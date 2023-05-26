How INIFD Kothrud is Shaping The Future Of Fashion And Interior Design With Kalatmakta 2023

Pune, 26th May 2023: The Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) Kothrud, Pune, hosted the grand Kalatmakata 2023 event on May 6 2023, where budding designers displayed their creations on the runway. The event was a celebration of art and tradition, with collections inspired by various themes and stories.

Kalatmakata 2023, where imagination came alive, was graced by prominent names from the fashion industry, such as Nivedita Saboo, Sundeep Kocchar, Anil Khosla, and Hemant Trevedi. Trevedi, who has designed for Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, mentored the design of each collection.

The young designers showcased their creativity and innovation through their concepts and ornamentation. Some of the highlights of the event were:

Tribal Sahyadri , a collection that paid homage to Warli art and artists, was recognized as the most sustainable collection.

, a collection that paid homage to Warli art and artists, was recognized as the most sustainable collection. Avishkaram , a collection that depicted the vibrant colours and expressions of Kerala’s Kathakali, won two awards: the most original collection and the best tribute to India.

, a collection that depicted the vibrant colours and expressions of Kerala’s Kathakali, won two awards: the most original collection and the best tribute to India. I Sea U , a collection that narrated the stories of the oceans through prints and textures.

, a collection that narrated the stories of the oceans through prints and textures. Behind the Veil , a collection that featured macramé outfits with ribbons, creating a stunning visual effect.

, a collection that featured macramé outfits with ribbons, creating a stunning visual effect. Viva Magenta, a collection that blended Indian craftsmanship with the Pantone 2023 colour.

Every collection had at least one unique saree variation, showcasing the versatility and elegance of the traditional garment. The best innovation in the saree award was won by Victorian Indulgence, a collection that fused Victorian elements with Indian fabrics.

Kalatmakata 2023 event was a successful affair that highlighted the talent and potential of INIFD Kothrud students.

INIFD Kothrud is one of the best fashion design and interior designing colleges in Pune. Established in 2005, it offers government-approved diplomas, advanced diplomas and certificate courses in fashion design and interior design. It also provides a 0% finance aid facility, state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, industry expert workshops, celebrity mentors, international and national tie-ups, practical exposure, personality development and grooming sessions, hostel/PG assistance, and 100% placement assistance to its students.

INIFD Kothrud is associated with prestigious events like Lakme Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and many more. Further, the Institute aims to help aspiring designers achieve their dreams and become successful in their chosen fields.

Why choose INIFD Kothrud?

INIFD Kothrud is an authorized enrollment and training partner of Medhavi Skill University, A UGC Approved University and approved by Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development (MSBSD), ensuring high-quality education and recognition.

INIFD Kothrud has exclusive mentorship programs by renowned designers like Hemant Trevedi who visit the centre every month and take specific advanced topic training for the students.

INIFD Kothrud has a strong reputation for creating highly skilled design individuals in the fashion and interior design industry & 100% lifetime support for placements. They provide internship, recruitment and training programs that help students and alumni establish connections & navigate their creative careers with their industry partners.

INIFD Kothrud has received several awards for its excellence in design education, such as the Sakal Idol Of Maharashtra for Best Fashion and Interior Design Institute - 2022, the Center of Excellence Award in the presence of Twinkle Khanna, the Excellence Award in the presence of Mr. Ashutosh Shah, Appreciation Award in the presence of Fashion Designer Rahul Mishra, The Premium Center Award by Mr. Ashley Rebello, etc.

INIFD Kothrud has a vibrant campus life with events, workshops, competitions, exhibitions, factory visits, IV trips, etc., that enrich the student experience and exposure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information, visit - https://www.inifdpune.co.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.