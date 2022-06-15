How is CUCET beneficial to students?

The education ecosystem of India had already witnessed multiple disruptions in the past decade. The announcement of NEP 2020, which was a historical move, did transform the Indian Education System. CUCET is a part of the NEP 2020 under the Higher Education Amendment program where the entrance exam has been made mandatory for 45 central universities in India.

The entrance exam, being the sole criteria for admission, is being introduced to all the Undergraduate Programmes in the Central Universities under the Ministry of Education(MOE).

Any experienced person will vouch for the fact that a high score in board exams does not necessarily translate into knowledge. For the same reason, top Universities across the world prefer an entrance exam as the sole criteria or a mix of merit and entrance for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The CUCET Exam, if implemented properly, has the potential to remove a vast majority of individual entrances by different Universities and may also be accepted by state Universities. Its time where a student’s aspiration is put to priority and ensure a fair mechanism is given to them for college admissions. The existing board-exam based on screening is leading to unrealistic cut-offs which CUCET can change. Students aspire to take admission in universities like Delhi University and get rejected because they have not scored enough in their board exams. CUCET will be like a second chance to reach a decent college of their choice and uplift their confidence.

We at Dayananda Sagar University, have completely undergone the structure of CUCET and have understood the possible outcomes that can certainly affect the students in a better way.

Divided focus -

Since the exam score is the only vital criterion for getting into any central university, the students can divide their focus accordingly with respect to HSC boards and the entrance exam. The great news is that students may avoid the stress of board exams by remembering that Boards are not the only route to getting into their preferred university.

Easily Accessible -

The CUCET is a major common platform serving equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially the ones in the rural and other remote areas to establish better connections with the Universities and get admitted to the same at the cost of their own merit.

Flexibility -

Candidates have a fair chance to work hard in their own comfort zone if they have open access to the medium of examination. The exam is extremely competitive, and nothing works better than having your comfort levels set to help you ace it. In addition to this, the candidate also has an option to select any language, any domain specific subjects from the 27 subjects provided like physics, mathematics, science and general knowledge tests that include current affairs, mental ability, logical reasoning or even a combination of any of these as required for the specific course.

Quality over quantity -

There is no question that the introduction of the admission exam would increase the quality of education and the students at the University. Preference, as ruled, will be given to the ones having the highest merit score. Keeping in mind, DSU has comprehensively responded to the UGC decision by bringing the integration of education, spanning different domains.

With this decision, we can expect an overall hike in University admissions. More than XX% of students have enrolled themselves in the Dual degree courses. This decision taken by UGC has the power to surpass the admission statistics considering the statistics of the last quarter.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.