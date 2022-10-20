How Is India Investing? Insights by Kuvera

Investing is a brilliant way to make your money work for you. It helps in potentially building wealth and meeting financial goals. With the evolution of the Indian financial market over the years, Indian investors have been provided short-term and long-term investment schemes including Stocks, Certificates of Deposit, Bonds, Real Estate, Fixed Deposits, Mutual Funds,etc. There are a lot of investment options available in the Indian market. In such a scenario,choosing the most reliable investment plan and determining the right investment to suit your needs are critical to keeping your money safe and growing.

Kuvera is one of India’s most popular platforms for retail investors. Founded by Gaurav Rastogi and Neelabh Sanyal, Kuvera aims to make investing accessible to every Indian. It is a pioneer of commission-free direct plan investing in India. Kuvera’s team of experts consists of data-driven ex-money managers and techies who are making personal finance and investing simpler, faster and better. It offers direct Mutual Funds, online Fixed Deposits, U. S. Stocks,etc. Overall, Kuvera is an extremely user-friendly friendly digital investment platform for goal planning, fund selection, tax optimization, and tracking external investments in an intelligent and transparent manner.

Kuvera’s Survey Insights

Kuvera recently published the results of its nationwide survey - India Investor Insights 2022, aimed to understand how Indians look at investing. Based on the findings from over 5000 Indians across all major cities, the survey presents some very interesting findings on investing habits. Of the 5559 participants, there were 528 women respondents. Among all survey participants, 46.78% fell in the age group of 25-35, while 25.52% were in the

36-43 age bracket. The rest were below 25 years of age or 44 and above.

According to the survey, it was observed that 90% of the Indian investors preferred online investment platforms like Kuvera, 7% to direct AMC websites and the rest 3% preferred going offline through a broker. This observation concludes that the majority of investors today prefer to keep their portfolios a click away.

The survey’s analysis on why people invest elucidated that 55% of investors in their 30s and early 40s prefer to invest in order to achieve their financial goals, while 60% of those over 44 years use their remaining earning years to build as much wealth as possible.

Investors from Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad prefer goal-based investing while Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru investors focus on building wealth.

Despite the growing popularity of index funds, survey results on where Indians invest show that two-thirds of them still go for active funds while the preference for Index funds is higher among the younger investors. 25% of investors invest in Index Funds, 4% of them in Sector Funds, the majority 66% in Active Funds, and the remaining 2% and 4% in International and Value Funds.

Another emerging trend among Indian investors is their inclination towards direct plans more than any other Regular plans. 88% of the investors go for direct plans and the rest 12% to regular plans.

Responses on the mode of investment of Indian investors show that 3 out of 4 investors also have stocks in their portfolios. This can be distinctly stated as 75% of investors invest in stocks, 11% of investors plan to invest in stocks and the remaining 14% decide not to invest in stocks.

An interesting statistic of Kuvera about young India is that they are not just savers, that is about 60% have SIPs of ₹10,000+. Bangalore took the lead in this with over 70% of investors from the city having SIPs of ₹10k+ per month.

