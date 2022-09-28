How is Khatabook Changing the MSME Sector in India?

For years, India's households, Kirana shops, and small enterprises have managed their budget using the bahi khata, a ledger of accounts. Bahi Khata is an integral part of India and will always remain the way of life for MSMEs. Keeping the core of handling the budget and finance intact, Khatabook digitized India's bahi khatas for local business communities to go digital without giving up their preferred way of handling accounts.

Today, The MSMEs in India are more open to accepting new technology to manage their finances and execute business operations. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and data connectivity in the country's remotest areas, the MSMEs are now more willing to try new methods that would result in efficiency. Bahi Khatas is a highly efficient method, and digitizing this method takes the efficiency to 3x.

So, how are MSMEs from different parts of India running various businesses using Khatabook to their advantage?

Nisha, the owner of Kartik & Kirath Cosmetic Store, Chandol village in Jhajjar, Haryana, was a bit apprehensive about using apps to execute her business. But she realized that old-school methods of maintaining the ledgers posed a few challenges. So, she decided to give Khatabook a shot. "My husband and I didn't use many features earlier, but as Khatabook was quite easy to understand and user-friendly, we have gradually learned about all the features that the app offers," she said. She now uses the App to generate receipts for her customers, send them payment reminders via SMS, and even manage her personal finances with the App's capability to let her maintain multiple ledgers.

Amar, a Kirana store owner in Delhi is a huge fan of MS Dhoni. He discovered Khatabook when he saw his favorite cricket hero endorsing a digital platform that solved the problem of managing accounting books, the main challenge on Amar's mind for his business. For Amar's customers, it's not just the variety of local produce he sells; he usually provides free delivery in less than an hour with a handy credit facility for regular customers. Since signing up with Khatabook three years ago, accounting has become so simple, says Amar. He no longer has to spend hours maintaining the physical register and entering day-to-day credit sales. "Hassles including losing the hand-written invoices, difficulty keeping track of the bills, and struggling to reproduce traditional invoices are non-existent now. Ever since I discovered the Khatabook app, it has taken the pain out of manual record-keeping and the risk of losing all this data in case of physical damage to the udhar book." Says Amar.

Chagan, who runs an electronic store in A-One Mall in Surat, Gujarat, has always been a first mover using technology, especially when it comes to making things convenient for his customers. For example, sometimes, his customers prefer to pay a partial amount later. This becomes a huge hassle for him to keep track of all pending invoices and payments and often leads to confusion with customers. Hence, Chagan started using Khatabook's new Automated Bot Call Reminder feature. "I discovered that the customers preferred this method. I can just put in an automated call reminder in my collection dashboard with a defined date for certain customers, and it happens to be the best way to remind them." As a result, running a business is easy for Chagan, and his customers are happy.

One Khatabook app has different relevance and value proposition to every MSME in India. But the core of the App is the same. However, an MSME may prefer to use the App, it will result in reducing costs and improving profits and time efficiency.

