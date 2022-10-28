How is Xtra by MobiKwik strengthening the investment scenario in India?

P2P operates as an online platform that gives lenders and borrowers convenience, flexibility and choice when lending and borrowing. P2P models combine lenders and borrowers and make it easier for lenders and borrowers to match.

Borrowers can access money at a lower interest rate than banks, while lenders can make more income than they would from bank savings. Let's first grasp how P2P lending functions and why it's a viable investment option before we dig into MobiKwik Xtra.

P2P business model

The crowd-funding approach is the foundation of peer-to-peer lending. The majority of P2P lending platforms are set up as NBFC fintech companies (Non-Banking Financial Companies). The P2P model, in contrast to conventional banking and financial institutions, is a contemporary credit model to address present business credit needs.

P2P lending provides a forum for the collection of all kinds of funds from various sources. In accordance with the P2P business model, a loan demand auction is held and the borrower is provided with the option to accept or reject the lender's bid. Additionally, the platform can provide services like credit assessment, debt recovery, and others. Typically, the platform coordinates the deal between the lender and the borrower.

P2P business loan policy

P2P should have a policy that has been established that specifies the requirements for participation, the cost of the P2P services and the guidelines for matching lenders and borrowers. Contracts must be signed in order for lenders and borrowers to authorize loans.

P2P Participant guidelines

P2P lenders should conduct due diligence on their participants, evaluate the borrowers on their platform for creditworthiness and risk and then provide prospective lenders on the platform with the results. A P2P lender should have evidence of loan agreements and accompanying paperwork, as well as prior and express authorization from the participant before accessing their credit information. P2P lenders ought to help with loan distribution, repayment and recovery as well.

The escrow account system, which is controlled by a bank-sponsored trustee, will be used for P2P platform money transfers. Two escrow accounts should be kept by the P2P, one for receiving money from lenders and the other for collecting money from borrowers. P2P is not allowed to conduct cash transactions.

What is MobiKwik Xtra?

Through an investment called MobiKwik Xtra, you have the chance to make up to 12% per year by making direct loans to creditworthy consumers. Lendbox, a peer-to-peer investing platform, is used for this (Transactree Technologies Pvt Ltd)

Funds Deployment between various borrowers

Before choosing the borrowers to whom the money will be provided, hundreds of data points of income and expense behaviour are examined. The money from investors will be divided among lakhs of borrowers in units of as little as 100 rupees. In addition to reducing risk, this diversifies investments.

Xtra MobiKwik Eligibility

Any Indian over the age of 18 (resident or non-resident) or business with a PAN card and Indian bank account in good standing is eligible to invest with Lendbox. The NRO bank account is another way for NRIs to invest in Xtra.

Documents Required to Start Investing in MobiKwik Xtra

There is no need for further documents if you have already completed KYC with MobiKwik. If not, all you need to do to start investing with Xtra is complete a PAN and Aadhar-based KYC.

Investing Limit

Start investing with as little as Rs. 1000 and as much as Rs. 10 lakhs. Reach out to us if you wish to invest more than Rs. 10 lakhs and our staff would be pleased to assist you. According to RBI standards, a net worth certificate will be necessary for anyone investing more than Rs. 10 lakhs.

Fee for MobiKwik Xtra investment

Neither an investing fee nor a commission is assessed by Xtra for deposits or withdrawals.

Earnings compounding

Your investments' interest income is not reinvested. Your account is continuously updated with earnings, which you can withdraw at any moment.

Are the profits tax deductible? Will tax be taken off of my profits on withdrawal?

Earned interest income is categorized under "Other Income" and is taxed according to your income tax bracket. Tax will not be withheld when you withdraw money or at the point of origin.

Benefits of MobiKwik Xtra

Passive Income.

Borrowers, similar to a standard loan agreement, will frequently be expected to make their loan payments monthly, allowing investors to sit back and watch their returns come in on a regular basis.

Low entry threshold

To invest in MobiKwik Xtra, investors don't have to be millionaires. The fact that nearly everyone can engage in this asset class and that loan notes can be funded in increments as small as Rs. 1000 makes this asset class one of its most alluring features.

Control

Controlling one's investment plan is crucial for some investors. MobiKwik Xtra offers investors flexibility and control by letting them decide everything from the loan kind, term duration, and eligibility requirements for borrowers.

MobiKwik and its partners under RBI regulation use best-in-class risk assessment techniques to reduce investor risk; profits are not guaranteed.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.